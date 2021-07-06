Covid Is No Joke: Jub Jub Details His Scary Battle With Deadly Virus

TV presenter Jub Jub has detailed his battle with Covid-19 and how he lost weight due to the coronavirus

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter encouraged his fans to take care of themselves amid the alert Level 4 lockdown in order to be safe from the disease

The rapper's fans praised him for spreading awareness about the virus and opening up to them about his horrific experience

Jub Jub has opened up about his battle with Covid-19. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter urged his fans to protect themselves against the virus because it is dangerous.

The rapper took to social media a few days ago and shared his horrific experience with the Rona. He warned Mzansi peeps to stay safe amid alert Level 4 lockdown due to the third wave of infections.

Jub Jub has detailed his battle with Covid-19. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy video he posted on Instagram, Jub Jub revealed that he contracted the disease while filming an episode of You Promised To Marry Me in the Eastern Cape in 2020. He captioned the clip:

"COVID ain't a JOKE pls take care of yourself."

According to TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub said he caught the virus way before the new Delta variant. He said:

"When I got medication, I felt dizzy, like my body was like heating up. And this was before the Delta variant."

The star's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

sharly_shazz said:

"I told my son gore Jub jub has Covid and he said, 'Mara Mama Jub Jub wa shokisha', and I told him he is a strong someone and he'll get through all this life obstacles he's facing, my son. Be positive Sweet la Sweet."

jabulisile_shabalala wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your story with us. Those who are wise will listen and be cautious. We shall overcome."

vioralvr commented:

"Thank you so much for spreading the word, we need more celebrities to speak out and encourage our people to take this seriously. Kubi."

mitchellbeautiful wrote:

"Thank you Molemo for this Live. It was very helpful and informative. I was there from the beginning until the end. Facts Only!!! Blessed Sunday to you and your Family."

babo.lele.porchla added:

"Thanks for coming forward and encouraging us, I was there last year December I went through hell. I thought I was dying and it's painful to still see people running around not looking after themselves. People need to take this thing serious and take care. Pity is they're infecting others but let's stay home and be safe that's the solution. Thanks Jubs."

