Julius Malema snubbed a meeting between the leaders of South Africa's political parties organised by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa had convened the meeting to find solutions to the violence that has gripped South Africa over the last week

Malema said that he did not want to participate in the meeting, he accused Ramaphosa of aligning himself with the Democratic Alliance

EFF leader Julius Malema has snubbed a meeting organised by President Cyril Ramaphosa with leaders of political parties.

The goal of the meeting was to find solutions to the unrest plaguing the nation with widespread destruction and looting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a meeting between political parties to find a solution to the unrest. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

According to The Sowetan Live, Malema accused Ramaphosa of using the meeting to "rubber stamp" decisions and disregarding other parties contributions.

He went further and said that Ramaphosa was only agreeing with points raised by the Democratic Alliance.

TimesLIVE reported that Malema said that he won't participate in "rubbish" meant to "impress white people".

Malema asserted that it was a factional battle within the ruling party and had nothing to do with the EFF.

Floyd Shivambu speaks out about violence

Floyd Shivambu appeared on the international news channel Al Jazeera where he explained the EFF's position and what he believes to be the cause of the unrest.

He said that the process by which the Constitutional Court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma was irregular which led to the protests.

