Pay Artists: SABC Dragged to Court Over Royalties Battle

The SABC is being taken to court by the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA)

The dispute is over unpaid royalties that is due to thousands of South African artists and musicians

Mzansi social media users shared their thoughts about the situation, many seemed to support SAMPRA on their decision

The SABC has been dragged to court by the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) on the accusation of owing the organisation R250 million in artist royalties.

According to a statement released, the SABC reportedly owes artists Needletime Rights.

“In an ongoing moral and legal battle, the South Africa Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) is continuing to fight for recording artists and record companies by instating legal action against SABC. SAMPRA is applying to the courts to compel the SABC to pay for the use of their artists’ music.”

The statement continued:

"Failure by the SABC to pay will inevitably lead to an interdict prohibiting the SABC from playing tracks from SAMPRA’s repertoire which is 99% of all tracks in South Africa. During a financial crippling period, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the SABC is directly endangering recording artists' livelihoods and effectively ending careers by refusing to pay for Needletime rights amounting to more than 250 million over more than five years.”

The organisation has accused the SABC of taking food out of artists’ mouths.

According to SAMPRA CEO Pfanani Lishivha, broadcaster’s decision to not pay for Needletime rights has had a negative effect on SAMPRA members.

"Thousands of SAMPRA members are directly losing an income from the broadcaster.”

Social media users have also shared their thoughts about the court action:

@nee_la_sa said:

“Y’all taking a broke company to court, what are you going to achieve?”

@moccachinocci said:

“Well done SAMPRA, It's about time.#SABCfailsartists”

Briefly News had previously reported that many major artists have been affected by the SABC mess.

Eish: Broke SABC reportedly struggling to pay Mzansi artists

It is understood that the SABC is reportedly in deep financial despair and this could result in a lot of music artists’ songs being pulled from their radio and TV playlists.

According to the Sunday World, the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) may van the music of nearly 38 000 artists due to non-payment of royalties.

These artists include likes Babes Wodumo, Master KG, Black Coffee Cassper Nyovest, Dj Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.

