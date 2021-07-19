Eish: Broke SABC Reportedly Struggling to Pay Mzansi Artists

The national broadcaster, SABC , is reportedly struggling to pay almost 40 000 local artists in overdue royalties

According to reports the SABC have not paid major artists like Cassper Nyovest and Babes Wodumo and risk losing rights to broadcast their music

Responding to the claims, the SABC have agreed to start making the necessary payments to the artists and their representatives

The SABC is reportedly in deep financial despair and this could result in a lot of music artists’ songs being pulled from their radio and TV playlists.

According to the Sunday World, the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) may van the music of nearly 38 000 artists due to non-payment of royalties.

These artists include likes Babes Wodumo, Master KG, Black Coffee Cassper Nyovest, Dj Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.

Sampra is a collective management organisation that administers Needletime Rights on behalf of recording artists and record labels.

Royalties are paid to recording artists for the public performance of their commercially released recorded performances; and record labels for the public performance of their commercially released sounds.

The publication reports that the SABC now owes R250-million in royalties.

According to SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Gugi Ndima, the broadcaster was ready to pay the amount they owed. She told the publication that they have made an advanced payment of R20-million to the collecting companies. However, she said that the two organisations could not agree on a percentage split.

Master KG vs Nomcebo Zikode: 'Jerusalema' Pair Fight It Out Over Hit Song royalties

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that things have finally come to a head in the once-rumoured and now confirmed beef between Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. The Jerusalema hitmakers are at loggerheads over payment for the song that has become a global sensation.

Taking to social media, Nomcebo Zikode released a statement claiming that she was never paid for the song. The vocalist said that she was tired of keeping quiet and would let the courts handle the matter.

She also thanked fans for the continued love and support.

Master KG responded to the allegations by making a claim of his own. He said that the initial agreement was 50/50, however Nomcebo went on to change her mind and ask for 70% while Master KG got 30%.

