Haibo: Man Posing as Michael Jackson Wants R8.8k, SA Reacts to ‘Smooth Criminal’

An American woman has headed online to expose the Michael Jackson impersonator who tried to scam her

The poser demanded an incredible $600 (R8.8k), saying MJ was not actually dead and needed the cash to reboot his music career

Social media users were certainly entertained and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A woman has headed online to share her very comical experience with a social media user pretending to be Michael Jackson. According to a screenshot of their chat, the opportunistic crook asked for a whopping R8.8k to get his music career back in order.

, @itsNellzz shared the unbelievable message.

The scammer, with a minuscule following of three people, goes on to share that he's the real MJ and actually not dead. He's in need of a little financial support as Jackson's multi-billion dollar estate is clearly just not covering.

Social media users were certainly entertained by the cheap stunt. Check out some of the comments below:

@eloycan0 said:

"Nobody is safe. Hee Hee."

@durrellb said:

"Should tell him to beat it. The scammer needs to take a look at the man in the mirror. He doesn't wanna be starting somethin' bad. You should say to him 'leave me alone', and explain that you don't like the way you make me feel. They'll probably just blame it on the boogie though."

@liberianNiyah said:

"Michael watching y’all scam on his name..."

@iTattedVal said:

"You don’t want to hear new MJ music?? Send that money!!"

@sengaja_saja said:

"Be careful bud. You don't wanna be hit by a smooth criminal."

@brietheb said:

"IMAGINE HE SAID “ple-HEHE-ase”."

@Freaky60angel said:

"Send him the $600, make that change."

