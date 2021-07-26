EFF's Julius Malema Says President Cyril Ramaphosa Is Compromised By the Ruperts

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema is ready to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for his involvement with the Rupert family

Malema says that Ramaphosa is not for the poor people of South Africa and his reaction to the recent unrest is proof of that

He has also accused Ramaphosa of placing the opinion of Johann Rupert above the opinion of the ANC's NEC and his cabinet ministers

Moments before President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Sunday evening, EFF leader Julius Malema had harsh criticism of the sitting president, stating that he has been compromised by the Rupert family, Johann Rupert in particular.

In tahe interview with SABC News to celebrate the party's 8th anniversary, Malema issued stern warnings to Ramaphosa and essentially declared war.

Malema asserted that Ramaphosa was not running South Africa and that in fact is allowing Johann Rupert to run the country by making important decisions with the ANC.

According to The South African, Malema stated that he had previously advised Ramaphosa to listen to his party as well as adhere to the resolutions put into place by the ANC.

He went on to further say that Ramaphosa seeking advice from Rupert meant that he had placed Rupert above the ANC National Executive Committee and his cabinet ministers. For that reason, Malema believes that Ramaphosa has become unreliable as a leader.

“We are talking to someone who is completely compromised, and we think that it is a matter of time before we declare war against [Ramaphosa],"said Malema.

Malema further stated that Ramaphosa did not care about poor people in South Africa and his continued inaction during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is proof of that.

"We have seen how he has treated our people, we have seen how he has reacted in the recent activities – and the reaction is of a person who is not interested to change and be on the side of the weak," he said.

Julius Malema says EFF will appeal High Court's CR17 bank statements ruling

Briefly News previously reported, Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said the party intends to challenge the Pretoria High Court's decision to dismiss its bid to have the CR17 campaign bank statements made public.

The court issued its decision on Tuesday, finding that the EFF had failed to establish any public or private good that would be served by public disclosure, according to a report by EWN.

Speaking on KhayaFM on Tuesday, Malema stated that they can't withdraw on the CR17 issue, expressing a determination to go to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

In response to the court dismissing the application with costs, Malema argued that the courts were using money to deter individuals from going to court.

