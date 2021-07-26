Mixed Reactions After Duduzile Zuma Sambudla Wishes EFF a Happy Birthday

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took to the social media platform Twitter to wish the EFF a happy birthday on Sunday

In a short video she shared on the platform, Duduzile had nothing but praise for the Red Berets

Twitter users were quick to point out the irony in her clip while others could help but feel that the video was cringe-worthy

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla did the unexpected on Sunday - she wished the Economic Freedom Fighters political party a happy eighth birthday.

In a video no longer than two minutes, Duduzile helped the EFF celebrate their political milestone in what can be described as an awkward video.

In her video posted on Twitter, Duduzile stated that although she and the EFF wear different colours, they are not enemies with one another.

"Political tolerance is a[n] essential tenet in a democracy and I choose to use it and extend congratulations to the EFF, the fighter, their leadership and in particular the CIC," she said.

She further congratulated the EFF for accomplishing what many thought the party would not have been able to accomplish. She recognised the EFF's growth as well as their reach and support and commitment to black people.

Duduzile went on to say that anyone who was in support of black people was a friend of hers.

While her video may have had celebratory intentions, Twitter users could help but feel awkward about what they had just watched. Here are some of the reactions to Duduzile's post:

One Twitter user was not too happy that Duduzile congratulated the EFF before addressing families who lost family members during the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

@Reginal24984547 said:

"You forgot to send a message to the families of those who lost their loved ones during the looting.‍"

Some Twitter users felt that her clip was reminiscent of an audition tape for a talent show.

@MissSteelo said:

"This was so rehearsed. One would swear you were auditioning for Shell Road to Fame presenter."

@NRamabulana said:

"This looks like a terrible audition. I cringe."

Another tweep highlighted the irony of her message because the EFF had always advocated for her father to be removed as president.

@NompenduloBerry said:

"In the last 8 years they also helped removed your father from Presidency yhu! Wena uxakile man"

@JackFro58998464 said:

"This is sooooooo funny. You loving the EEF. The party that disrespected your father in parly. That disrespected your old man outside of parly. Really. I'm laughing so much now. I'm going for a cup of Five Roses. With milk."

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla opens up after spending a day with Jacob Zuma: "I got a hug"

Briefly News previously reported that the controversial daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, says spending time with her father was a bittersweet moment for her.

The arrested former head of state was given compassionate leave to attend his brother’s funeral. Following their short-lived reunion, the former first daughter took to social media to reflect on the meeting, saying it was a sad day for the family as they paid their final tributes to “Bab’ Mike”.

As usual, South Africans shared their comments where some people reminded the outspoken woman that her father invited all these problems for himself.

People on Twitter were less than sympathetic to her emotional post. Here are some of the reactions:

@Swigitmasuger1 said:

“But he slept in Estcourt correctional centre where he belongs.”

@Realericmabuza said:

“We will never have anyone better than him. Not anytime soon, except for sellouts who were dressing and polishing shoes for whites whilst his peers were in exile.”

@NelisaM45 said:

“What's wrong with his skin? Looks like he tried bleaching.”

