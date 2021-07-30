You Go Girl: Zodwa Wabantu Shares Why She 'Dumped' Former Boss DJ Tira

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed why she took a decision to 'dump' her former boss, DJ Tira

The bubbly media personality shared that she had to make a business decision and denied that she had a fight with the Afrotainment boss

The exotic dance said she's doing fine as an independent artist as all her businesses are flourishing

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed why she "dumped" DJ Tira. The exotic dancer shared that she could not work under someone anymore because she's also a businesswoman.

In a recent interview, Zodwa shared that she had to take a business decision because she was dealing with a businessman.

Zodwa Wabantu has shared why she 'dumped' her former boss, DJTira. Image: @zodwalibram, @djtira

The media personality said many artists from Durban don't want to spread their wings hence they are only popular there. The reality TV show star told the Daily Sun that she did not have a fight with the Afrotainment boss and reiterated that she's doing fine by herself.

Zodwa Wabantu boastfully told the publication that she has her own reality show, is still being booked across Mzansi and that her egg business is also doing well.

Zodwa Wabantu launches funeral business

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu is diversifying her streams of income. The socialite works as a dancer, chicken farmer, entrepreneur and now a funeral undertaker.

MaZet took to social media to reveal that she was embarking on a new business venture called Zodwa Wabantu Undertakers.

She expressed that she wishes to expand her empire and influence. Although she did not specify when this business would start operating, social media users were extremely proud to see her securing the bag.

kingscottish_sa said:

"Power of the South African black women, anything is possible."

tha.simelane said:

"Hhay’boooooo Zodwa are you being serious? Ufike kanjani kwizidumbu."

