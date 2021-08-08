Jerry Falwell Jr net worth, age, children, wife, party, yacht, Becki, profiles

Jerry Falwell Jr has had a successful career as an attorney, former academic administrator and distinguished member of the Evangelical Christian community. His career first skyrocketed in 2007, where he received an appointment as the President of Liberty University, a post he served for thirteen years until 2020. With all this success, Jerry Falwell Jr's net worth has grown substantially. So what happened with Jerry Falwell Jr? Read on to find out.

Jerry Falwell Jr. participates in a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis as part of first lady Melania's Be Best initiative on the 5th of March, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

As an attorney, he served in the private practice in Virginia from 1987 to 2007. He also served as the official lawyer for Liberty University and its related institutions. Additionally, he is a diehard fan of former US President Donald Trump and has contributed to his 2016 campaign.

Jerry Falwell's profile

Name: Jerry Lamon Falwell Jr

Jerry Lamon Falwell Jr Date of birth: 17th of June, 1962

17th of June, 1962 Jerry Falwell Jr's age: 59 years (as of 2021)

59 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Father: Jerry Falwell Sr. (11th of August, 1933- 15th of May 2007)

Jerry Falwell Sr. (11th of August, 1933- 15th of May 2007) Mother: Macel Pate

Macel Pate Siblings: Jonathan Falwell

Jonathan Falwell Spouse: Becki Tilley

Becki Tilley Children: Caroline Grace, Charles Wesley, Jerry Falwell III

Caroline Grace, Charles Wesley, Jerry Falwell III Languages: English

English Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height: 1.82 metres

1.82 metres Weight: 82 kg

82 kg Net worth: $110 million

$110 million Twitter: JerryFalwellJr

JerryFalwellJr YouTube: Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr's biography

How old is Jerry Falwell Jr? As of 2021, he is 59 years old, and his star sign is Gemini. The American attorney was born on the 17th of June, 1962, in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA. His father, Jerry Falwell Sr., was an American religious leader, televangelist and the Moral Majority founder. His mother was called Macel Pate and he had a younger brother named Jonathan.

Where did Jerry Falwell Jr go to college?

In Cleveland, Ohio, Falwell Jr delivered a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on the 21st of July, 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

He attended Lynchburg Christian Academy, where he graduated in 1980. The degree in Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr received was a Bachelor of Arts in History and religious studies in 1984. His father was among this University's founders with Elmer L. Towns in 1971 and was its third president. In 1984, he earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia, School of Law in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Career

Jerry's career always revolved around maintaining his father's legacy. He has closely worked with Liberty University on various projects. After their father's passing in 2007, Junior was entrusted with Liberty University as he was more aggressive and business-oriented, and he became its fourth president. On the other hand, his brother Jonathan inherited the ministry at Thomas Road Baptist Church as he was more charismatic, and his interest lay in the ministry.

As a commercial real estate developer, he has companies that developed pastures adjacent to the institution. His family is so involved with the University that there were accusations of nepotism.

Jerry has also used his power for political reasons, such as using University resources to promote Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He was also the attorney for the institution and its subsidiaries.

Jerry Falwell Jr Becki Tilley's relationship

Jerry found the love of his life in Becki Tilley. Details of how they met and started dating are yet to be revealed. They tied knots in the year 1987 and have three children. Their eldest son, Falwell III, is the vice president of university operations at Liberty University and the owner of Alton Hotel. Other Jerry Falwell Jr's children are called Caroline Grace and Charles Wesley.

Was Becki Tilley sleeping with students?

In a controversy circulating online, a former student at Liberty University claimed that he jumped into bed Becki. She performed oral sex on him when he stayed at her home after a band practice with their eldest son. The incident took place in 2008 when the student was only 22 years old.

Jerry Falwell, Jr, with his wife Becki Falwell and daughter Caroline, at the DC premiere of the film, "Death of a Nation," on the 1st of August, 2018, in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon

Source: Getty Images

He said that Jerry Falwell Jr's wife initiated the act, and he went along with it. However, despite his rejection for further advances, she continued pursuing him by sending gifts.

So far, this has not been the only story of infidelity against Becki. Giancarlo Granda, Jerry's business partner, also came forward to say that he had been having a year-long sexual relationship involving the wife of the evangelical leader. Giancarlo revealed that he was 20 when they met and started having relations in 2018.

How much is Jerry Falwell Jr worth?

Jerry has gained most of his wealth through his career at Liberty University. Since his father was also a rich man, he got a massive portion of his possessions. With all this, he has amassed an estimated net worth of $110 million.

Jerry Falwell Jr yacht contoversy

The evangelist fell into trouble in the recent Jerry Falwell Jr news after posting a photo with his pants unzipped in a yacht party. The evangelist had his pants unbuttoned in the photo, a drink in one hand and his arm around an unidentified woman. The picture caused outrage among the US evangelical Christian community.

What is Jerry Falwell Jr doing now?

Six months after his ouster as the president of Liberty University, the 59-year-old was seen cheering on the home team at the institution's premises. Posting on his Instagram, the Liberty community saw it as the first step in an attempted comeback.

Is Jerry Falwell Jr still alive?

Yes, he is alive, and on the 17th of June 2021, he turned 59 years old. His father, however, passed on the 15th of May 2007.

Jerry Falwell Jr is one of the evangelists who have clarified their support for the Republican Party and Donald Trump. His influence is greatly responsible for making the American Christian conservatives politically active.

