A nurse in Germany will face disciplinary action after endangering the lives of 8,600 people, among them the elderly

This is after she allegedly swapped the COVID-19 vaccine with saltwater and used it to inoculate thousands of individuals

It is believed that the nurse was motivated to do so due to her scepticism in the vaccine

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany will be jabbed afresh after the Red Cross nurse administering the COVID-19 vaccination between March and April swapped it with saltwater.

Whereas the solution has no negative effect on the human body, fears have been raised over the fact that most of those affected are the elderly who fall in the high-risk category.

Nurse Skeptical About Vaccine

According to Africa Business Insider, it remains unclear why the unnamed nurse chose to do so, but there are allegations that she once showed scepticism about the vaccination on her social media.

After dropping a vial of Pfizer vaccine, the nurse changed the shots and administered saline water to thousands of individuals.

The incident happened at a vaccination centre in Friesland, a rural district near the North Sea Coast.

Retake The Vaccine

Sven Ambrosy, a local councillor took to his Facebook page to inform his constituents that among them were around 8600 potentially affected people who will need to retake the vaccine.

He added that the district of Friesland will do everything possible to ensure that the affected people receive their vaccination protection as soon as possible.

“I am totally shocked by this episode,” said Sven.

It was not immediately stated whether or not the culprit had been arrested, but it is believed that she will be charged by a special unit that handles politically motivated crimes.

