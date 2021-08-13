Zodwa Wabantu Opens Up About Recent Arrest, Claims Cops "Just Wanted Fame"

Zodwa Wabantu has shared her side of the story following her arrest for allegedly breaking lockdown rules

The reality TV star claimed the cops who nabbed her only wanted fame because she had a permit to be out on the road at the time of her arrest

The popular exotic dancer was granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 12 August

Zodwa Wabantu has opened up about her recent arrest for allegedly breaking lockdown curfew regulations. The reality TV star was released on bail on Thursday, 12 August following the arrest.

The exotic dancer has claimed that the cops who arrested her just wanted fame because she had the permit to be on the road at the time she was nabbed.

Zodwa Wabantu has opened up about her recent arrest. Image: @zodwalibram

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the media personality shared that the cops were allegedly exited to see her and even apparently said they were going to "trend". She said she was eight minutes from her house when police stopped her vehicle.

Zodwa Wabantu accused the cops of violating her rights because of her popularity. According to the publication, she added:

"It was not about the law, they just wanted fame and to expose me or whatever."

Zodwa Wabantu granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu was granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The media personality was arrested earlier this week for allegedly flouting Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The exotic dancer appeared in court this Thursday, 12 August. According to media reports, Zodwa refused to be interviewed after she was released on bail. The star only said she was at her lowest.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Zodwa can been seen being whisked away from reporters who were taking pictures and videos of her. A journalist at The Citizen captioned her video:

"#ZodwaWabantu (Zodwa Libram) leaving Randburg Magistrates Court a few moments ago. She is out on a bail. Libram denied requests for an interview, saying she's at her lowest."

Zodwa Wabantu shares hectic video online following arrest

Briefly News also reported that Zodwa Wabantu was apprehended by the police after allegedly flouting lockdown regulations. According to reports, Zodwa Wabantu got arrested at 3am for breaking Covid-19 curfew rules.

According to the media personality’s Instagram post, the officers who detained her allegedly did not want to see her work permit but were more interested in her paying a R5 000 fine.

