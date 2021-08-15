This week has had a variety of news stories that South Africa enjoyed. Nando's clapped back at a customer, Mpura and Killer Kau sadly passed away in a car crash and Itumeleng Khune's nett worth and car collection is revealed.

In addition, Briefly News explains more about SASSA applications and how to apply. Finally, Enhle Mbali left her fans completely confused when she appeared to show gratitude to her estranged husband Black Coffee.

1. “Hayi Admin”: Nando's Has South Africa Seriously Laughing with Another Fiery Clap Back

A South African customer is seemingly unhappy with what he bought at Nando's. The social media account holder alleges that the restaurant didn’t give him what he ordered.

Sipho Mlilo Dlamini posted a photo on Twitter, saying the meal he ordered didn’t have that spicy feel he usually gets and the food store didn’t waste time to respond to the tweet. In their response, the company challenges the client, suggesting that he finished his plate and he can’t complain now.

South Africans are laughing at a joke shared by Nando's on social media. Image: @NandosSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users didn’t need an invite to join the conversation and it will seriously leave you laughing.

2. Mpura and Killer Kau Sadly Pass Away in Tragic Car Accident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

3. Money in the Bank: Itumeleng Khune's Nett Worth and Flashy Car Collection

Itumeleng Khune is a footballer for Kaizer Chiefs and has been with the club since 2004. Throughout his career, he's had ups and downs but he has managed to live a life of luxury. Briefly News takes a look at the player's nett worth and his interesting collection of automobiles.

Itu Khune's estimated nett worth and salary

Itumeleng Khune has had a long career with Kaizer Chiefs and he's been a high-earner at the club for a very long time. The goalkeeper earns around R5.6 million annually and is one of the oldest players at the club.

4. SASSA application 2021: R350 grant, application channels, process, forms, status

The Covid 19 pandemic affected almost every sector of the global economy. Businesses suffered great financial loss because of the stay-at-home regulation that governed the whole of 2020. Consequently, the South African government opened the SASSA application in 2020 to help the most affected South Africans meet their basic needs during the lockdown.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) application is an initiative of the South African government through its Ministry of Social Development. The program’s objective is to provide an R350 grant to millions of South Africans who meet the requirement for the monthly stipend. Although the South African government stopped the grant in April 2021, it has decided to continue it after several outcries from different sections of the masses.

5. Hawu: Enhle Mbali Shows Gratitude to Black Coffee, Confuses Fans

South African media personality Enhle Mbali left her fans completely confused when she appeared to show gratitude to her estranged husband Black Coffee recently.

Taking to Instagram, Enhle shared that Black Coffee bought a race car for one of their children and she expressed gratitude.

Source: Briefly.co.za