Ox Nche: age, D.O.B, height, weight, family, ESPN, injury, stats

One of the most popular sports in South Africa is rugby. The brutality of the sport is what keeps fans entertained. Players have to hit into the bodies of their competitors with no padding, meaning every player has to be a beast. One name that always wreaks havoc on the field is that of Ox Nche. He is a fan favorite thanks to his agility and beast mode mentality on the field.

Famous South Africa young rugby player Ox Nche is known for his speeda and power when it comes to scrum battles and breakdowns. Photo: @ox_nche

Source: Instagram

The one thing that fascinates fans watching rugby is a player with powerful runs escaping competition. One South African rugby player known for such tactics is Ox Nche. Unfortunately, despite being so good at the game, he is out nursing an injury. So what happened? Join us as we discuss this and other details of his life.

Ox Nche’s profile summary

Full Name: Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nche

Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nche Nick name: Ox Nche

Ox Nche Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd July 1995

23rd July 1995 Place of birth: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bloemfontein, South Africa Ox Nche’s age: 26 years old

26 years old Nationality: South African

South African Profession: Professional Rugby Player

Professional Rugby Player Major teams: Free State, Springboks, Cheetahs, Free State, South Africa Under-20s

Free State, Springboks, Cheetahs, Free State, South Africa Under-20s Current team: Sharks

Sharks Country: South Africa

South Africa Position: Prop

Prop Ox Nche’s height: 5’ 8”

5’ 8” Ox Nche’s weight: 105 kg

105 kg Instagram: ox_nche

Ox Nche’s biography

Although on the field he goes by Ox Nche, his real name is Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nche. Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ox Nche is one of South Africa’s beloved young rugby players. He is infamous for being one of the most powerful loose props. Fans are always glad to watch him play because he gives nothing but his best. But who is he off the field? Let us find out.

What is Ox Nche’s real name?

Although this name commonly refers to him, it is not his actual name. He was born Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nche. As you may guess, Ox is a nickname he obtained as a testament to his massive strength and power at breakdowns.

How old is Ox Nche?

Tshego was born and raised in Bloemfontein, South Africa. He is currently 26 years old, given that he was born on the 23rd of July in 1995.

What is Ox Nche’s education profile?

One interesting thing about Ox Onche is that he attended HTS Louis Botha. It is a South African rugby school. Photo: @ox_nche

Source: Instagram

Although he has not revealed his primary school, Tshego has acknowledged that he attended the University of Free State, where he studied Geography and Statistics. In addition, the 26-year-old revealed he also attended HTS Louis Botha, a less established South African rugby school. It was here that he perfected the skills he has to be as iconic as he is today.

Career

His career kicked off when he attended HTS Louis Botha School. After practicing and improving his skills, he was chosen to play in the 2012 Free State U18 Craven Week side despite being a year younger than his colleagues.

After finishing high school, he joined university and represented Shimlas in the Varsity Cup. His performance was unmatched, and he was chosen to participate in the 2015 World Rugby Under 20 Championship in the Springbok U20 squad.

He played for this team in 2015 but left to start his senior career at the Cheetahs in Super Rugby and Currie Cup. He featured in many Cheetahs’ games and put his rivals to shame, an aspect that caught the attention of Springbok’s coach Rassie Erasmus.

Ox Nche made his debut after Springbok’s coach Rassie Erasmus included him in the June Test Squad that was set to face Wales and England. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rassie included him in the June Test Squad that was set to face Wales and England. As usual, he did not disappoint, and he gladly made his debut in the rugby sports arena. Since then, he has played for several teams, including:

2017-2019: Central Cheetahs

2019: Sharks

2020: Central Cheetahs

2021: Sharks

Ox Nche’s stats

Of course, Tshego’s statistics are also often in question, mainly because of his powerful-looking like physique. According to Ox Nche’s ESPN profile, he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 105 kg (231 lbs). He currently plays for Sharks in the Prop position.

Ox Nche’s highlights

Ox has had exceptional moments in his career, most of which include leading his teams to victory, thanks to his swift speed and power to survive breakdowns. Nonetheless, perhaps one of his notable career highlights was taking home the 2016 Currie CUP Player of the Year Award.

Ox Nche has had several highlights, like bagging the 2016 Currie CUP Player of the Year Award and being part of South Africa’s 46-man squad for the British and Irish Lions Tour. Photo: @ox_nche

Source: Instagram

Perhaps another highlight occurred in June 2021 when he was named one of South Africa’s 46-man squad players for the British and Irish Lions Tour. Such highlights lead fans to believe that his career is at its peak, but not before asking about Ox Nche’s salary. Unfortunately, this is unavailable as he has kept this information under wraps.

When was Ox Nche injured?

You might have noticed that Tshego has been missing from the field, even for practice. This is because he sustained an injury in July 2021 in the first half when playing the first test against the British and Irish Lions.

He was lifted off his feet by Tom Curry and was reported to have a minor neck injury. Following the news of Ox Nche’s injury, fans went ahead to show their support, with messages such as: To put any pressure on Tadhg is very hard to do. I think that’s a real credit to Nché – he works hard, he’s aggressive, strong, and pretty quick across the gap.

Fans are praying he makes a comeback soon. However, they can only wait until they hear of Ox Nche’s interview detailing when he will be back. Until then, they can only pray he recovers fast.

Ox Nche’s Instagram

Ox Nche is very active on Instagram. Not only can you enjoy seeing his beast mode pictures on the field but also his workout routine. Photo: @ox_nche

Source: Instagram

The loose prop is also active on Instagram and takes time to interact with his fans on this platform. In addition, he shares some of his training workouts, selfies, and pictures on the field here.

Ox Nche is among the young South African talented rugby players making a name for themselves in the sport. The star has accomplished so much so far but is currently out following an injury. Briefly.co.za wishes him a fast recovery.

