Alfa Kat: Everything you need to know about the Phone Yam hitmaker

Phone Yam is one popular hit that is dominating Mzansi’s airwaves. It has received so much airplay, making fans curious to know its hitmaker. The hit belongs to Alfa Kat, a young South African rapper who is well determined to make a name for himself in the music industry. He is among the rising musicians from South Africa whose music has received an exceptional reception from fans worldwide. Join us as we decrypt what is known of this star.

Phone Yam is one jam that is always on the top charts of the most listened to songs in South Africa. Its unique style and vibe have made its maker, Alfa Kat, the talk of the town. So who is Alfa Kat? Let us find out!

Alfa Kat’s profile summary

Full name: Tshepo Rogate Mohlala

Tshepo Rogate Mohlala Nickname: Alfa Van Kat

Alfa Van Kat Gender: Male

Male Alfa Kat’s P.O.B: Mahikeng village, North West Province of South Africa

Mahikeng village, North West Province of South Africa Mother: Perletia Tsoene

Perletia Tsoene Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Profession: Musician

Musician Genre: Afrobeats

Afrobeats Famous songs: Phone Yam and Piano Piano/Moteng

Phone Yam and Piano Piano/Moteng Email: alfakatbookings@gmail.com

alfakatbookings@gmail.com Instagram: alfakat_

alfakat_ YouTube: Alpha Kat

Alfa Kat’s biography

When it comes to celebrity life, hardly do these public figures manage to live their life privately. Fans always tend to pry in everything they do. It seems fans cannot help but pry into the life of Phone Yam Hitmaker Alfa Kat. So who is he?

He is an ambitious South African rapper born and raised in Mahikeng, which is situated in the North West Province of South Africa. He is yet to reveal his exact date of birth, but there are speculations that Alfa Kat’s age is around 22 years old as of 2021.

Nonetheless, the rapper has revealed that Kat is just his alias. Alfa Kat’s real name is Tshepo Rogate Mohlala. Although fans expect him to be an open book, this South African rapper defies the odds.

He is yet to disclose most of his details, including his early childhood and education, an aspect that has led to numerous searches about Alfa Kat’s profiles. Still, much of his details are unavailable. It makes it hard to answer frequently asked questions about him, especially in his dating life. Alfa Kat’s girlfriend is still a mystery.

However, he once in a while breaks his walls and tells fans a thing or two about his circle. For example, he recently introduced his mother, Perletia Tsoene, in a lovely appreciation post. He could not help but acknowledge his endless love for her.

Career

Alfa started playing music at an early age. His mother was very supportive of his career and has remained by his side all along. Kat decided to relocate to Johannesburg to grow his music career, and it seems it was the best decision yet.

Since then, his career has been thriving, and he has produced so many songs and albums. His style of music leans more towards Afrobeats and Amapiano. Some of the most famous Alfa Kat’s songs include:

Yebo Malume Remix feat. Costa Titch & Banaba’Des ( Almost There Album)

Remix feat. Costa Titch & Banaba’Des ( Album) Piano Piano ( Road to Alfika Album)

( Album) Moteng ( Road to Alfika Album)

( Album) Phone Yam ( Almost There Album)

( Album) Halakasha ( Moya Album)

( Album) Falling ( Moya Album)

( Album) London (Almost There Album)

Most of his tracks have received so much airplay all over the world. This includes hits like Piano Piano, which became an African anthem. You can download Alfa Kat’s songs on different music platforms like Apple Music, Sound Cloud and Spotify.

Following his popularity, questions of Alfa Kat’s net worth have emerged. Fans are curious to know how much he makes and his worth, given his booming music career. It is no surprise that he has not revealed this information either based on his love of leading a quiet life away from the public eye.

Alfa Kat’s Instagram

One of Alfa Kat’s facts that people have grown to learn from his Instagram is that he loves to move to the beat. You can enjoy some dance videos and pictures of Alfa Kat on this platform. Similarly, you can interact with him and get to learn of his latest projects here!

Alfa Kat is a young talented South African rapper who has already proven that he is a force to reckon with, having produced mega-hits like Piano Piano, Moteng and Phone Yam. However, Kat has chosen to maintain his private life away from the public eye despite earning celebrity status.

