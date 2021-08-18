Bishop Israel Makamu Now a Free Man After Victim Writes Withdrawal Statement

The case against controversial Bishop Israel Makamu has been dropped by the NPA, making him a free man

Bishop Makamu trended a few months ago when a recording of him allegedly asking a young member of his church for sexual favours trended on social media

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the case was dropped after his victim wrote a withdrawal statement

Bishop Israel Makamu is now a free man. The man of God was accused of asking a young member of his church for sexual favours. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly dropped the case against the TV presenter.

Reports suggest that Makamu's victim, who is now 21, wrote a withdrawal statement during a consultation, making Makamu a free man.

The case made headlines after a recording of a cellphone conversation between Makamu and the victim, who was 17 at the time, surfaced on social media. In the recording, Makamu allegedly asked the girl for sexual favours; however, the churchman later said he had only been asking her for his church keys.

ZAlebs reports that NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the case has been dropped. The publication reports that Mjonondwane told Sunday World:

"After careful consideration of all evidence and the mediation process between the complainant and Makamu, the NPA is convinced that the interest of justice dictates that prosecution no longer be pursued."

Bishop Makamu returns to Rea Tsotella

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bishop Makamu is back on our TV screens. The controversial man of God appeared on Rea Tsotella for the first time in weeks on Monday, 12 July.

Moja Love TV has shared that it has concluded its internal investigation after Makamu was accused of asking a young member of his church for sexual favours. ZAlebs reported that the channel and Makamu have reached a consensus. The publication shared that this is according to a recent report by Daily Sun.

All parties involved in the internal investigation agreed to have Makamu back in the show following several meetings. Head of channel Bokani Moyo said the mediation was led by a professional.

