A mother threw a baby shower for her 12-year-old pregnant daughter who was impregnated by a 24-year-old young man

The 36-year-old mother said the guy told her he loved her daughter and she should not get him arrested

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing their anger over the situation

A mom celebrated her 12-year-old pregnant daughter. Images: @2A Images, @Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

A mother threw a baby shower for her 12-year-old pregnant girl, leaving the internet furious.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @jacinta_mangobesezuma, the radio presenter interviews the mom. The mother said her 12-year-old was impregnated by a 24-year-old boy.

The 36-year-old mother said she was angry and thought of getting the young man arrested but her daughter and the boy asked her not to. The mother accepted the situation and also had hope that the duo would marry.

The presenter offered the mother counselling, telling her she does not need to put on a strong front in a situation that does not need her to.

Mom throws baby shower for 12-year-old pregnant daughter

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens angered by the situation

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users expressing their views. See the comments below:

@Wambúi Ng'ang'a wrote:

"This is not even teenage pregnancy... it's baby pregnancy! 😭😭😭"

@🎀Nele.🐻 commented:

"She's not even a teenager 💀."

@thembelihle was sad:

"This really hurt me so much... only to think my child she is 16 she run away to stay with a boyfriend...I did all my best to fetch where she is still she went back...I really need help."

@langupromisemabas said:

"I think the parent lacked information, after this interview everything will change."

Woman gets candid about teenage pregnancy

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared her teen pregnancy story.

Her heartfelt and honest portrayal of her journey has struck a chord with viewers, getting an incredible 1.3 million views. The viral video takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through TikTok user @therealrefiloe_fifi teenage years, showcasing the challenges she encountered while navigating motherhood at a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News