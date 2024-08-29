A mother who was unhappy about her child being beaten by another at school took action

The fuming elderly lady stormed into the school, demanding to be shown the kid who beat her kiddo

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their stories and laughing at the situation

An angry mom demanded a child who had allegedly beaten her young one. Images: @Klaus Vedfelt, @Ivan Pantic

A video of an elderly woman making a scene at her child's school has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @zamocebekhul37, the parent is fuming with anger, school kids are following her, making an uncontrollable sound. The lady can be heard asking for the principal.

According to what she said, the mother wanted the principal to show her the learner who had beaten her child. The woman presumably wanted to beat the other child herself for what they had done to her daughter.

Mom goes to school to hunt kid that neat her child

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens make jokes about the situation

The video gained over 15k likes, with many online users making jokes about the situation and sharing similar stories.

@Spunky heavens was taken down memory lane:

"My mom once did this 😁🥰🥰may her soul rest in peace."

@LaDandelion Engu ThuliAngel shared:

"I once did this cause my son was bullied by a grade 7 leaner yena ebe ku grade 3,Saphuma iskolo lelo langa ngiyishubisile one man futhi🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@nqobile😍 could relate:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣I'm this mother."

@J commented:

"A school is an institution for learning hle but off now later we deal with discipline, parents ' drama..yo sivelelwe thina oothisha hle.Kunzima😭."

@ayas29 was entertained:

"Me as a mother😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@😍❤️🌈🌷🥀SIPHESIHLE🦋🌸🍯🌸🌼 said:

"This video will always be my favourite 😻😩🤣🤣🤣and it will never get old 🙌🏻🤣🤣🤣."

