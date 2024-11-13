South African Mom’s Joyful Dance After Daughter Bags Award, Mzansi Gushes: “Proud Mother”
- A woman celebrated her child's achievement in style in a video making rounds on social media
- The clip gained massive traction, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans were in their feelings as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the pair
Mothers are our biggest cheerleaders, and this mom displayed just that in a clip which warmed the hearts of peeps in Mzansi.
Mom dances to celebrate child’s achievement
The wholesome video posted by TikTok user @felicity.mahlangu shows a mother dressed in a beauful blue dress as she celebrates her daughter, who bagged an award from Mzansi Arts and Media Award for Best Actress.
The mom busted out some impressive dance moves and was later joined by her lovely daughter, also dressed in blue. They danced together joyfully, leaving netizens in their feelings and capturing many's attention.
@felicity.mahlangu was happy as she raved over her mother in her TikTok caption, saying:
"POV: Mom celebrates your achievements more than you do."
Take a look at the sweet video below:
South Africans cheer the mom on
The online community loved the heartwarming moment as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the pair.
Rose Roro Sethosa said:
"No this is cute, congratulations."
Leratomabele10 expressed:
"She is celebrating her investment that it didn't go to waste."
Shasha_lebogo added:
"Aowww, man, this is so beautiful."
Ananda commented
"You can see a proud mom."
MasegoLes gushed over the mother, saying:
"Aaggg Mam. This is beautiful. Mom's energy. Best mom."
Jodie simply said:
"Proud mother."
Joyful mother cheers child’s UWC graduation
Briefly News previously reported that one proud mom was filled with pride and joy at her child's graduation ceremony as she celebrated the moment in style.
It is graduation season, and many parents and alumni have geared up to celebrate this huge milestone. One particular parent stood out among the rest during the University of the Western Cape graduation ceremony. The woman stood up as they called her child's name, and she was filled with joy.
