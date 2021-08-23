Mr 1Tao: Master KG Stunts on Mzansi with His Luxury Car Collection

South African media personality Master KG has been stunting on peeps with his clearly-abundant wealth

The media personality took to social media to post a picture of his beautiful and very expensive luxury cars

The post instantly went viral as peeps used it as an opportunity to ask the global hitmaker for some money

Master KG, aka Mr 1Tao, flexed on Mzansi with his beautiful rides recently. The Jerusalema hitmaker is the proud owner of a stunning Mercedes A class and a red-hot Ferrari.

Master KG has left Mxansi impressed with his beautiful cars. Image: @masterkgsa

He proudly posed in front of the sweet rides and shared the picture on his Twitter page.

He captioned the picture:

“I woke up missing home. Mzansi.”

The post immediately went viral as social media users went crazy over the whips. Check out some of the hilarious reactions:

@langu_labude said:

“We miss you my king. Awuthi 1tau. Phela nakhu ngifa ukoma. (I’m dying from thirst.)”

@pru_malukeke said:

“How are Master KG's posts getting so many comments in such a short period of time? Fear money hey.”

Master KG gives away R1 000 to budding artist: “You deserve 1Tao”

Master KG has been trending on social media of late after he gave away large sums of money to fans.

Briefly News reported that muso recently gave away R1 000 to an artist who drew an incredible portrait of him. When the fan, named @lelo_artist, shared the drawing with the musician, Master KG could not hide how impressed he was.

He retweeted the picture on Twitter and commented:

“You deserve 1tao for this please send details.”

Master KG then went on to send money to the artist and shared proof of the transaction on social media.

“There you go ntwana keep drawing more good stuff.”

Social media users shared their thoughts about the generous nature of Master KG.

Thuli P wants R10k in the Master KG money giveaway: “Yes for sure”

Master KG is still on a money giveaway spree and has been trending on social media. South African actress Thuli Phongolo didn’t want to be left out of the party.

When Master KG once again offered to give away R1 000, Thuli asked him to bump it up to R10 000 for her and the Jerusalema hitmaker obliged.

@TMakopelane said: “Tjo re comment on every tweet and get ignored. AboThuli comment just once and get recognised?”

