Connie Ferguson is learning a lot on her journey through grief and is taking the time to share it with her people

Taking to social media, Connie explained how it is by the grace of God that she is waking up every day with the strength to carry on

Fans appreciate Connie sharing her thoughts and took to the comment section to comment on her strength

Connie Ferguson has been going through the most and is hoping to help others by means of sharing her journey. Grief is a long road that is different for every person who travels it.

Connie Ferguson has taken to Instagram to share that she feels for those that have had to go through what she has been going through. Image: @connie_ferguson.

Taking to social media, Connie shared something she has learnt through this process. Sharing a Bible verse, Connie explained how her faith is what is getting her through and that without God, she does not know where she would be, reported ZAlebs.

Connie posted:

“May everyone who’s lost a loved one find comfort in God’s promise, cherish the earthly memories lived, celebrate the legacy left behind, remain steadfast in mind and be kept in perfect peace, because they TRUST IN THE LORD."

Fans took to the comment section to thank Connie for her transparency during her time of need. Some of Connie’s fans are currently experiencing a loss too, and this really hit home hard for them.

@connietanya commented:

“You are so lucky to have great memories of your loved one, Mr Sho through videos as well. May his soul Rest In Peace! May you and your family continue to find peace and comfort in knowing that, he is in the capable hands of the living God.”

@pheladie said:

“❤️❤️❤️ your courage and strength it must be God ”

@sesetudyakopu03 shared their struggle:

“Still doesn't make sense to me, it's like other people were not meant to die and Uncle Sho is one of them yho”

@7herealkela thanked Connie:

“Thank you for that verse and message May the Almighty God continue revealing, blessing and guiding you in his Word ”

