Haibo: Man Shoots His Shot With Buhle Samuels, Ends Up Meeting Her in Real Life

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing pics from his super cute 'date' with Buhle Samuels

The everyday guy once mentioned the actress on his Twitter timeline, which resulted in the pair eventually arranging a meeting

One local woman, however, is not so pleased with being ignored by the casanova and headed to the comments section to make her feelings known

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has the internet in a frenzy after sharing the super-easy way he slid into Buhle Samuels timeline. The young man surely must have been a fan, wishing the local celeb a "wonderful morning wherever she is" in a casual tweet.

A local man has won himself a date with actress, Buhle Samuels. Images: @BuhleSamuels_/Twitter, @Qlwakhe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The actress and social media influencer must have really felt touched by the sweet stranger and his well-wishes for her as Samuels soon replied and let the young man know to have a wonderful weekend himself.

Some pieces of the puzzle remain unclear but eventually, the two social media friends met up for a little lunch date. Heading online, our casanova @Qlwakhe shared screengrabs from their online exchange as well as a cute pic from his meeting with Samuels.

"How it started vs. How it’s going," he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans took to the comments section, however, many people were far more concerned about another reply to the casanova's original tweet. It seems a love-struck lady had been ignored but out goodfella and took the opportunity to make her grievances known.

"What about me? Is my ass not fat enough, Lwakhe," she hilariously wrote.

Naturally, the whole thing left social media users in a fir of excitement and laughter.

Check out some of the comical reactions to the post below:

@coolest_handle said:

"Are you guys dating or it's just a fan pic?"

@ntokozo_dla23 said:

"I love how you contained yourself, my brother, if it was someone else he would've took this picture holding her waist. Respect!!!!!"

@freshprince231_ said:

"Twitter is gradually turning into Tinder 2.0 and I’m loving it…I hope to someday find the loml on here."

@FakeAno said:

"Lmao that second comment."

@Jakalasi8 said:

"They are ignoring our Dms akere, saying "not my type"

@nvmbnoam said:

"You could have cropped out the second comment."

@MissFinch_B said:

"Jay-ee-alous much?"

Lady shares screenshot of when she slid in Lunga Shabalala's DMs, SA in stitches

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has social media buzzing after digging up the juicy inbox message she sent her favourite celeb all the way back in 2010. The Grade 11 girl evidently had a little crush on SA media personality, Lunga Shabalala, and got way too excited when he finally accepted her friend request.

Heading online, @Miss_Gallie shared a screenshot of the sassy DM she sent Shabalala all those years back.

"Guys please what was I doing in Grade 11 sending Lunga Shabalala a Facebook message?" she hysterically captioned the post.

Reading the hilarious message, it's clear the young woman approached her message with the innocence of any infatuated little girl.

She begins by thanking Shabalala for accepting her request and letting him know that they do not actually know one another before going on to tell the celeb he is super cute but really should not let it get to his head.

She ends her text with some hearts and kisses.

One social media user hilariously remarked that she seems to have had an entire conversation through the small message, starting and ending the one-way chat all by her lonesome.

All in all, SA found the silly text super funny.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@A_viweN said:

"I don’t know which line is a fave but the ‘We wouldn’t want that now would we’ kills me."

@ApheleleJody said:

“Don’t let it get to your head, we wouldn’t want that - LMAO GIRL!!!!"

@RichaelThe1st said:

"HAHA started and concluded the whole conversation in one text."

@BontlefeelaB said:

"I want to cry and laugh at the same time. Let’s blame this on the World Cup."

@Sanele_Tha said:

"Relatable. I once called Judith Sephuma asking to sing with her."

@lungam19 said:

"LMAO maths homework WAITING... while you were sending this text."

Source: Briefly.co.za