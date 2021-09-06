Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema did not miss out on the opportunity to share cryptic thoughts on Twitter recently

Following reports of former President Jacob Zuma's release on medical parole, Malema decide to share what he actually thinks about Zuma's arrest and support

Malema's tweets that did not specifically name anyone seemed rather targeted at individuals such as President Cyril Ramaphosa

Following the news that former President Jacob Zuma will not be returning to prison to serve out the rest of his sentence after being discharged from hospital, EFF leader Julius Malema is among other politicians who have commented on the news.

Zuma has been granted permission to be released on medical parole by the Department of Correctional Services and Malema could not miss the chance to share his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

EFF's Julius Malema shared his thoughts on Jacob Zuma's supporters and their failure to have him released from prison. Images: Michele Spatari, Oupa Bopape, Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Zuma focused his remarks on Zuma's supporters for seemingly not doing enough to get the former president out of prison, more specifically his supporters in the disbanded MKMVA, according to a report by The South African.

Malema seemingly had no problem with the decision to grant Zuma medical parole as he previously stated that he did not believe that the former president should be serving out his 15-month sentence in prison cell but rather on house arrest in an interview with Kaya959.

Malema also had a few words about President Cyril Ramaphosa whom he called a sellout as he has done on numerous occasions in the past.

Malema tweeted how Zuma's trained supporters allowed him to get arrested by a "political sellout". He went on to say that South Africans have been celebrating mediocrity for too long.

Malema's tweet garnered a lot of reactions from Zuma's supporters with some implying that the leader of the Red Berets could be trying really hard to get the attention of the former president's supporters. Briefly News compiled a few reactions, this is what South Africans had to say:

@King6667King:

"You sound too desperate for Zuma supporters, If I were you, I wouldn't do that coz you'll regret. Ask ANC, it was also too desperate for Inkatha supporters, I hope you see what is going on. The hate they have for CR is based on tribalism, you won't be immune."

@_HerchelleR:

"Now the Judiciary is no longer to blame for the jailing but the "political sellout". Oksalayo good precedence has been set for the whole country from Musina to Cape Town. The law responded decisively! Ultimately we all know, young and old, No one is BIGGER ."

@wesleybillett:

"You only know how to sow division, anyone can do that, bringing people together is true talent. Zuma faction brought out country to a standstill with the unrest, they wiped billions off our country’s balance sheet. Yet you say they did nothing? They did a lot and were defeated."

