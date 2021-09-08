South African media personality, Babes Wodumo, has been dealing with a lot of trolling from social media users of late

This comes after Kamo Mphela achieved international recognition for her dancing and music recently

Disregarding the rivalry that people were attempting to pit against them, Babes Wodumo decided to show Kamo some love instead

Babes Wodumo has seen the comparisons to Kamo Mphela and sis is not having it. The media personality adores Kamo and wants no bad blood between them.

Babes Wodumo is happy for Kamo Mphela and her success. Image: @babeswodumo

Instead, Babes took to Facebook and shared an old video of herself, dancing alongside the Amapiano star.

She captioned it:

“So proud of you Kamo. Keep shining baby.”

Babes Wodumo has had to deal with an intense amount of trolls recently as people compared her journey to Kamo’s. Many have felt that Babes destroyed her potential by choosing Mampintsha over international fame.

Peeps react to Babes Wodumo showing love to Kamo Mphela

Her shout out to Kamo Mphela resulted in mixed reactions among social media users:

Dudu Khuzwayo said:

“Queen celebrating another queen.”

Low Pugxle said:

“You've grown Bongekile.”

Siyakhanya Khanyile said:

“I love you babes for this.”

Sphe Ngema said:

“Love this !!!! You aren’t competing you are sisters.”

Babes responds to trending online but Mzansi notices missing teeth

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo released a short and rather chaotic video addressing all the hate she’s been getting and the Kamo Mphela comparisons.

Flanked by her close friends, Babes Wodumo made it clear that she already got her fame and awards to match.

She showed off her debut album plaque and told haters to respect her brand. However, peeps were distracted by something else - her teeth. In the video, the starlet was hyped by her friends as she flaunted her plaque saying:

“Mina ngaduma (I got my fame).”

However, what really drew attention to the clip was the fact that Babes Wodumo looked like she did not have any front teeth. Teeth loss has been noted as a side effect of pregnancy in some women, and a few social media users attributed Babes’ front gaps to that. Unfortunately, the glaring lack of molars distracted many from Babes’ message as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

