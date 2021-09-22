More than 11 million of the adult population in South Africa have gotten at least their first shot of the Covid 19 vaccine

Only eight million people in South Africa can be considered to have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

The South African government is still falling behind in meeting its target of getting at least 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of the year

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has released data on the vaccination roll-out which shows that over 170 000 Covid 19 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours of the reporting period in South Africa.

The data also revealed that as it stands over eight million people in the country have received either one shot of the J & J Covid 19 vaccine or their two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which means they can be declared as fully vaccinated.

In South Africa, 11.5 million people have received at least one dose of the Covid 19 jab so far. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Darren Stewart

SABC News reports that, in South Africa, approximately 11.5 million people, or 29% of the adult population, have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine administered.

In the last 24 hours, 178 685 people in South Africa have received a vaccine dose, which is 10% more than the doses administered on Monday. On Monday, 159 542 vaccine doses were administered, according to BusinessTech.

While people are going out to get vaccinated, the South African government is failing to meet its target of administering 300 000 doses per day.

The government also wants to have at least 70% of the adults in South Africa vaccinated before the 4th wave hits, presumably around the festive season in December. This means 18 million more people in the country need to get vaccinated in the next few months to reach the target of 40 million.

The South African government is currently focusing its efforts on getting young people vaccinated in their numbers, as they were recently eligible to receive the jab last month. The over 50 population is also being prioritised in vaccine efforts.

Vaccinated South Africans may soon be allowed to travel to the United States

Briefly News previously reported that the United States of America has committed to lifting the travel ban imposed on South Africans by November but only citizens who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to enter the country.

The US government had initiated travel ban restrictions on a number of countries over a year ago and has announced that some of the countries who were previously banned from travelling to the country will now be allowed to enter the US.

Countries that have now been removed from the US's travel ban list include India, Brazil, China, Iran, Ireland, the UK as well as 26 European countries, according to a report by Fin24.

White House Covid 19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told the media on Monday that decision to forego the previous travel restriction rules is based on the knowledge that Covid 19 vaccines have been proven to be effective against the Delta variant, according to a report BusinessTech.

Zients also reassured American citizens that the White House was using all the tools available to them to protect Americans against the coronavirus while ensuring that international travel can be done safely.

