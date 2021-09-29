President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the go-ahead for the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes tender contract to become accessible to the public

The SIU investigated the awarding of the Digital Vibes contract and has given recommendations of who should be criminally charged

South Africans have been waiting to read the report since July and are now eager to find out what happened to taxpayers monies

JOHANNESBURG - After President Cyril Ramaphosa's permission, the highly-anticipated Digital Vibes report by the Special Investigating Unit has been officially disclosed to the public of South Africa.

The SIU investigated that irregular tender contract that was awarded to Digital Vibes by the Department of Health officials.

South Africans finally have the opportunity to read the SIU's report on the Digital Vibes scandal. Images: Rodger Bosch & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The contract was worth R150 million and it was found that the funds paid out to the fund was not spent on the scope of the work that should have been done by Digital Vibes. The money was rather used to fund the lavish lifestyles of Digital Vibes directors and former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and his family.

According to News24, the SIU report found that Dr Anban Pillay who is former acting director of the national Department of Health is criminally liable for financial misconduct.

The investigation also concluded that Pillay used irregular procedures to award the Digital Vibes contract. In addition, he lied to the National Treasury to expedite the process of procuring the contract.

According to Business Day, the report also found that there was no oversight from the former health minister. It also found that the ex-minister acted unlawfully.

South Africans are eager to read the Digital Vibes report

Social media users were quick to react to the news that the Digital Vibes report was finally public after it had been on the president's table since July.

Some people said they are reading through the report with their morning coffee. Here's how Mzansi reacted to the report:

@NeliMsomi said:

"So we are all drinking our morning coffee while reading the SIU Digital Vibes report?"

@MavusoNM said:

"Ramaphosa has released Mkhize Digital vibes report in the interest of transparency but refuse to do the same with #CR17BankStatements. The ANC transparency is very biased."

@letsepemongalo2 said:

"Why Now, what did he edited out of the report. Does Ramaphosa uses his discretion when taking decisions or he has a parallel mind feed to decide on issues?"

@Common_man18 said:

"Just a reminder while you are reading the #DigitalVibes report: Zweli Mkhize is still an MP in @ParliamentofRSA with a salary of upward R1 million. Thanks."

@Patience_Molepo said:

"This Digital Vibes saga is really upsetting more so that these people are influential and privileged. It is not a matter of 'politics of the stomach' & job security but rather blatant greed. No one can make you corrupt, it means you have always been dishonest & lacked morals."

@PoppyIsMyName said:

"My fellow South Africans, at this point we must just make peace with the fact that we live in a mafia state. Yoh! #DigitalVibes"

@pramakoa said:

"It’s good that the Digital Vibes report is out. Basically confirms the reporting over the last couple of months. Prosecutions should follow. This kind of graft is in of itself unacceptable, but to have occurred whilst people were dying, resources scarce, makes it unforgivable."

Digital Vibes scandal: Covid 19 funds spent on Gucci shopping sprees, vacations and Smeg appliances

Briefly News previously reported that more details into the Digital Vibes scandal have revealed that money meant to be used for the Covid 19 pandemic by the Department of Health was actually used to fund an expensive lifestyle for Tahera Mather, an associate of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mather is to have spent funds on shopping sprees, beauty treatments, home upgrades and international vacations.

The Special Investigating Unit submitted its report on the R150 million scandal to President Cyril Ramaphosa; however, the agency said they would still continue to collect evidence against those implicated, according to a report by EWN.

She spent R170 000 in total on high-end shopping sprees, beauty and spa treatments and on restaurants. Mathers spent close to R530 000 on home renovations and spent close to R200 000 while in Turkey on a two-month vacation.

