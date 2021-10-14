EFF leader Julius Malema wants young people to have as many children as their grandparents did

Malema says young people now have access to social welfare grants so they are in a better position to have as many as 10 children

South Africans are not impressed with Malema's encouragement of young people to have more kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

WITBANK - Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has urged young people to have as many children as they wished, even as many as 10.

Malema promised the residents of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga that a government led by the EFF would ensure that children would be provided for all the way up to university fees.

Malema encouraged young people to reproduce, because unlike their grandparents who had to raise children without assistance, young people have access to welfare grants, reports TimesLIVE.

The leader of the Red Berets told young people that they should not be scared to make babies because their grandparents had as many as nine to 10 children without help from the government.

Malema stated that there is enough money for social grants and the is evident in the fact the ANC government spent R500 billion on Covid 19 funds in six months.

Malema asks voters not to feel guilty about not voting for the ANC

While addressing the residents of Lekwa Teemane ward in the North West, Malema told the community that should not vote for the ANC because the political organisation is the same as it was, reports SowetanLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Malema stated that if elders did not vote for the ANC, then their children would be proud of them because they would recognise that their elders are putting their futures first.

South Africans react to Malema's remarks about young people having more children

Social media users were not on board with Malema's encouraging words for young people to have lots of kids. Briefly News put together some of their comments, here's what they had to say:

@tswaledi456 said:

"Will the government clothe them? Will it build a big quality houses to accommodate them all? Will it feed them with proper food? Will it send them to the schools that offer quality education? I mean, where their (politicians') kids are schooling? If yes, then why not now? We're not fools."

@andrewlehlohon1 said:

"Hee banna, young people must have more children rather than education, skills and economics, above all with unemployed fathers and mothers."

@doctorpfs said:

"Excellent suggestion. There’s absolutely no reason why 5 million taxpayers couldn’t take care of 200 million people."

@zakhele9696 said:

"He must visit orphanages so he can see the misery!!"

@LisasaysSA1st said:

"They want us sick and dependent on government for our health."

Julius Malema urges young people to get educated and not rely on grants

Briefly News previously reported that Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has urged young people in South Africa to not rely on social welfare grants but should focus on getting educated.

Malema was on the campaign trail in Limpopo over the weekend when he shared the EFF plans to also increase social grants.

Malema acknowledged that Sassa grants are not enough to raise children. He stated that people who receive grants should be paid more.

Source: Briefly.co.za