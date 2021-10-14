Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has approached the High Court for an order to stop the Hawks from investigating him

Mabuyane contends that the investigation against him is politically charged and that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is the driving force behind the probe

Mabuyane says he was interrogated by the Hawks in the Free State, which is where Magashule's hometown is, suggesting some influence behind the scenes

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the investigation against him by the Hawks is politically charged. Images: Masi Losi & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

News24 reports that Mabuyane approached the Bhisho High Court to ask for an order to end the investigation as he claims that the Hawks' probe is politically motivated.

He claims that the Hawks are being exploited by the African National Congress's adversaries.

Mabuyane alleges that Magashule could be behind the investigations because, in August, a Hawk's official in the Free State questioned him. While being interrogated, Mabuyane said he sensed he was being accused of nonspecific charges, reports TimesLIVE.

Mabuyane found it suspicious that he was being interrogated by the Hawks in the Free State, which is where Magashule's hometown is. He says the Hawks have not denied that Magashule is behind the investigations, however, they have also not confirmed his allegations.

During the calls for Magashule to step aside, he blamed Mabuyane for being one of the driving forces that had a political agenda against him.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Mabuyane's claims:

@IamMxoli said:

"No no Premier, now if that's your thinking you're being immature, the last thing you want to do is to point fingers. If you want to win this battle, fight it without pointing fingers at your Comrades. What will Ace benefit from this case?"

@Dumi18247646 said:

"Oscar Mabuyane must stop accusing people of unfounded allegations. He admitted that some of the money was used for the ANC and his wife's letter is the evidence."

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"There is no doubt in my mind that Ace Magashule is involved, because this allegations started with him, so this is his "project"to finish Oscar off. But that is besides the point of whether Oscar indulged in corrupt transaction or not, that sounds to be on low tone."

@letsepemongalo2 said:

"Kgante this Oscar Mabuyane, why is he jumping more like a tennis ball with his craft, if it is Magashule then what, crime is crime buti, stop being childish and face the music."

@leona_kleynhans said:

"So Oscar just forgets the PP report which made serious findings against him??? These gaslighting thugs make me sick! #VoetsekANC"

@makhanip said:

"More reasons why the ANC needs to go to opposition benches and sort themselves out there without dragging the whole country down."

@MalatjiNkoane said:

"An evidentiary burden rests with him to prove to all South Africans that he wrongfully accused rather than start pointing fingers at Ace Magashule."

@TumiDM1 said:

"Yho.... ok. ANC guys see two factions, I see a very weakened organisation so power focused it is happy to drag the whole country down with it. This party should sit elections out for the next two terms for the sake of the future of our country. We have HUGE security issues in SA."

R450k meant for Winnie Mandela Memorial service “gifted” to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane

Briefly News previously reported that the Hawks have been instructed to investigate allegations that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane received R450 000 that had been earmarked for a Winnie Mandela memorial service.

The money came out of a fund of R1 million that had been set aside to commemorate the late struggle veteran and former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had acted on a complaint made by Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of Buffalo City. Xolile claimed that portions of R2 million and R1 million had been siphoned off by allegedly corrupt officials, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za