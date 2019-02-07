Slime can be used by both adults and kids to have fun by moulding it into things or just playing with it in your hands. Knowing how to make slime without glue is a great way to boost both your and your kids’ creativity. Many people have attested that slime containing glue can be a bit too sticky and can leave your hands with unpleasant fragments especially if the instructions are not followed to the latter. The good news is, you can make a jiggly slime with great texture and consistency while avoiding adding glue.

Image: pinterest.com, @Amanda Roberts

Source: UGC

There are many simple ways to make slime without adding glue we will go through each of them in detail so that you can know how to make these homemade slimes comfortably. The best thing about DIY slime is that you can play around with the recipes below to create your own creation. You can add glitters and food colour and create a slime mould that best captures your imagination. Check out the following 10 simple and different ways to make no glue slime using readily available household items.

1. How to make slime with shampoo and shaving cream

This slime recipe is one of the simplest to create. The best part about it is you can use ingredients readily available at home to make the slime. This is also a great example of how to make slime with Borax.

Ingredients

Shampoo

Shaving cream

Salt

Mixing bowl

Mixing utensils

Instructions

Pour about two spoonfuls of the shampoo into your mixing bowl

Add two spoons full of shaving cream in the bowl as well and mix until the ingredients mash together evenly. The ratio for shaving cream and shampoo is 1:1

Put one spoonful of salt into the mixture and continue mixing until the concoction is even

Place the mixture in the refrigerator and freeze it for a few hours

Remove the mould from the fridge and you are ready to play with your DIY slime

2. How to make slime with bathing soap and corn-starch

This process of making this slime is very similar to the previous one, but the ingredients have been tinkered with slightly. This is also an example of borax-based slime that you can make at home.

Ingredients

Body wash

Corn-starch

Mixing bowl

Instructions

Pour two spoon full of body wash in the mixing bowl

Add the corn starch in the ratio of 1:1 with the body wash and mix

After the ingredients have fully integrated with each other it will look like a ball of kneaded dough

Pick it up with your hands and continue to knead until the desired texture is achieved

If the slime is too heavy and not mouldable, add a little water and continue kneading it in your hands.

3. Make slime with Listerine and shampoo

This is another simple way how to make slime without glue. All the slime recipe needs are Listerine, or any other mouthwash and shampoo. You will need to add the Listerine in a container until a quarter full. Then take the shampoo and fill the tin to the brim then seal the container and leave to rest for three days. After this, your slime should be ready to play with.

4. Making homemade slime with face mask and hair spray

This DIY slime is one of the jiggliest we have come across.

Ingredients

Hair spray

Face mask

Forming hand wash

Form beads

Different coloured Powder dye

Instructions

Place the face mask liquid in the mixing bowl

Pour the foaming hand wash in the bowl and stir until evenly mixed

Spray a good amount of the hair spray into the mixture and continue mixing

Leave the mixture dormant for three days

The Slime should have turned colourless after three days and ready to use

To beautify your slime, divide the slime and mix each portion with a different colour powder dye until the colour is even

Bring the different coloured lumps of slime together and knead them together to create a rainbow-coloured lump of slime.

If you like, add the form beads in the mix, it gives the slime a granular feel when you play with it.

5. How to make slime with salt and shampoo?

Shampoo and salt slime are one of the easiest ways to make slime with borax. The process is straight forward and you can use ingredients readily available at home

Ingredients

Salt

Water

Shampoo

Instructions

Pour water into a jar to about half full

Pour a good amount of salt into the water and continue to stir until the water is cloudy

Pour the shampoo until it fills the brim of the jar

Add additional salt to the mixture and stir completely

Put the mixture into the fridge for 24 hours

Remove homemade slime and start using it.

6. How to make jiggly slime with Guar gum

Just to get it out of the way, Guar gum is not glued, it is an extract from guar beans used as a thickener for both cooking and industrial use. Guar gum can be purchased at your local store and is readily available. This is one of the best examples of how to make slime without borax.

One of the best attributes about making this slime without glue is that due to how jiggly this gooey is, you can combine a number of different food colouring in the mixture to achieve a rainbow-like effect.

Ingredients

A teaspoon of Guar gum

Half a litre of warm water

A teaspoon of baking powder

A teaspoon of saline solution is usually a salted water

Food colouring of your choice

How to make this homemade slime

Pour half a litre of water into the mixing bowl

Add a teaspoonful of guar gum and mix thoroughly

Make sure that there are no lumps in the solution

Add the food colour of your choice and mix until the desired shade is achieved

Add a teaspoonful of baking soda and the saline solution simultaneously and continue mixing

Continue stirring and see how the slime slowly starts to form from the mixture

Pick it up with your hands and play with it.

7. Yoghurt and corn starch glue-less slime

This is another homemade slime recipe without glue that uses readily available ingredients at home and a great way how to make slime without borax.

Ingredients

1 spoonful of Unsweetened yoghurt

3 spoon full of corn starch

Mixing bowl

Mixing utensils

Instructions for slime-making process

Pour one spoonful of yoghurt into the mixing bowl

Pour three spoon full of corn starch in the bowl as well

Mixing and watch as the corn starch and the yoghurt lump up together.

Once the mixture starts detaching from the sites of the bowl, remove a continue playing with the slime.

8. No-glue slime made with Vaseline and water

This slime recipe without borax is made from just water and Vaseline or any petroleum jelly for that matter. To make this fun slime, place the Vaseline in water and then add cold water to it. You can use cold water laced with ice cubes just to make sure the water is extra cold. Now stir the Vaseline in the water continuously for a couple of minutes. Leave the mixture to settle for ten minutes and then continue to stir. You will notice the slime starting to form. There are many ways how to make slime with petroleum jelly, but this is one of the simplest.

9. Vaseline and shampoo slime recipe

The Vaseline and shampoo slime making method makes one of the fluffiest slimes.

Ingredients

Vaseline

Shampoo

Water

Shaving cream

Baking powder

Instructions

Place a small lump of Vaseline in the bowl and add a little water

Pour a good amount of the shaving cream into the bowl and stir until the mixture is even

Now add the shampoo and continue to stir

In a separate container mix water and baking powder and stir

Pour the baking powder and water mixture into the previous mix and continue stirring

The mixture will start hardening and you can pick it up and knead it

Continue kneading until it can form a ball

The slime is now ready to use.

10. Slime recipe with hair gel and water

Creating this slime requires you to only have hair gel and water. Place a good amount of hair gel in a bowl. Add a little water at a time as you stir the hair gel. But remember not to put too much water. Now place the hair gel water mixture in the fridge for 24 hours. Remove the slime from the fridge and play with it.

How to make slime without glue, whether borax based on borax free, is quite simple. The slime-making process can just be as fun as playing with the slime. Try any of these homemade slime recipes. Enjoy!

Source: Briefly News