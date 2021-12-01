The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has admitted it made a mistake when announcing today's petrol price increase

Previously the department said that petrol will increase by 81c per litre, but the increase is actually 75c per litre

The department has apologised for this mistake and promised that the increases for other fuel types are all correct

PRETORIA - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has admitted that it incorrectly overstated the petrol price increase. While they previously announced that petrol would go up by 81c per litre today (1 December), the increase was actually 75c per litre.

The DMRE has apologised for the mistake and the inconvenience it caused. Besides their petrol price overstatement, the department accurately announced the rest of the fuel prices.

"The 6 cents difference is due to the fact that the adjustment of wages for service station workers had already been implemented in September 2021," the DMRE said.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has admitted that they made a mistake when announcing the petrol price increase. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New fuel prices and accurate increase figures

The DMRE claims that this is the first time that an incorrect fuel price increase has been announced in South Africa.

However, even with the lower increase figure, petrol will now be more than R20 a litre in inland provinces, such as Gauteng, News24 reports.

Diesel has increased by 72.5c a litre. The price of paraffin has gone up 42.2c per litre. The maximum retail price of LPGas is 183.00c per kg.

Reactions to incorrect fuel price announcement

@RMashes50448483 said:

"6c is a lot of money when it is collected from many people."

@Lipra_LM asked:

"It's still the same. What's the difference?"

@LindaFPta believed:

"Like the 6 cents is going to make it more affordable and make us feel better about the increase."

@LLunga18 shared:

"They have been have overstating all these months. What will 6 cents make because the price of litre will remain above R20."

@Inolan21 remarked:

"Wow, with this 6 cents drop I can afford to go on holiday!"

Petrol price increase poses question of possible taxi strike

Previously Briefly News reported that there is no question about the displeasure of South Africans following the announcement of a fuel price hike which will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday, 1 December.

While the price of fuel was increased significantly at the start of November, reports have told that the latest hikes are partly due to a sharp fall in the rand against the US dollar.

In the same vein, international oil prices heavily inform the price locally, which offers ordinary citizens little comfort as it comes just before a busy travel season.

