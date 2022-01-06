France has announced that fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa will be able to visit with quarantining

Many countries have lifted the travel restrictions placed on southern African countries after the discovery of the Omicron variant

French President Emmanuel Macron made intense public statements expressing his dislike for unvaccinated people

PARIS - France has announced that fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa will be able to visit without needing an emergency reason or a self-isolation period.

This follows the recent global trend where countries are starting to lift the travel restrictions placed on southern African countries after the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was discovered in the region.

Other countries that have eased their travel restrictions on South Africa include Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany, Business Insider reports. These countries no longer require quarantine but may insist on travellers having a PCR test 72 hours before leaving South Africa.

Macron's public remarks about unvaccinated people

French President Emmanuel Macron made intense public statements expressing his dislike for unvaccinated people in France. But, according to Reuters, these remarks have been met with backlash from people who feel that his strong language was inappropriate.

Macron said in a newspaper interview that he wants to enforce strict vaccine mandates in France so that he can "piss off" unvaccinated people. In the same interview, he implied that French people need to be vaccinated to consider them citizens, and he called their decision irresponsible.

However, some of Macron's advisors fear that these remarks will make him lose popularity, which is a crucial concern with the upcoming French election in April, which Macron is running for. Nearly three-quarters of France is fully vaccinated, but vaccine scepticism still abounds.

Reactions to Macron's view of unvaccinated people

@MaziNnaSon1 asked:

"My body my choice what's wrong about that @macron?'

@mk_rodgers believes:

"Good. We should be doing the same damn thing in the US."

@fmcandrew said:

"I stand with President Macron."

@seanphz shared:

"France is 74% fully vaccinated, so Macron is good."

@marthajadams replied:

"Bravo, President Emmanuel Macron!"

