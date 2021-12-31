President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a New Year's Eve speech addressing South Africa ahead of 2022

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a New Year's Eve speech addressing South Africa. In his address, Ramaphosa urges South Africans to take the time to reflect on 2021.

Ramaphosa congratulated South Africans on uniting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic despite their individual struggles during the period. The president added that people should be thankful as they move into 2022.

“As we greet the New Year, we know that better times are on the horizon – notwithstanding the difficulties of 2021.

We have much to be thankful for: the strength of our democracy, this year we held another free and fair local government election, we celebrated 25 years since the signing of or constitution," Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa has released a speech addressing South Africans ahead of the new year. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Ramaphosa's message included

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa said that while South Africans are taking his recommendation to reflect on 2021, they should also remember those that have passed away this year, such as the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Speaking of the Covid-19 pandemic, the president gave a special mention to healthcare workers in his New Year's Eve address. Ramaphosa thanked them for their tireless work in 2021, both in treating infected patients and assisting in the vaccine rollout.

He took the opportunity to urge unvaccinated South Africans to get vaccinated as soon as they can so that they can access the protection that it offers, News24 reports. Ramaphosa reiterated that the vaccine has been proven to prevent hospitalisation and death from the coronavirus and its variants.

South Africa reacts to the president's speech

Comfort Jombe remarked:

"He should read his speeches before his address so he can add soul to his words."

Loyiso Malobola believes:

"Out of touch and always saying what he thinks people want to hear, especially the apolitical and those lacking political consciousness."

Becarefull Sure said:

"Thank you Mr President. Have a wonderful new year!"

Christine Van Der Merwe requested:

"Please take away the masks."

