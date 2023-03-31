Big E3 videogame expo in US is canceled

People rush into an exhibit hall on opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in June 2017. Photo: DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Source: AFP

Sponsors of E3, a long-running videogame trade show, pulled the plug on its 2023 gathering, announcing on the event's website Thursday they will "reevaluate" the future of the expo.

The move comes as more major gaming players announce their own digital gatherings and following reports that titans such as Xbox, Nintendo and Sony had planned to sit out the event.

"Show organizer ReedPop announces E3 2023 will not take place as scheduled this June, with both physical and digital events canceled," the show website said.

"Alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), both parties will reevaluate the future of E3."

The ESA had sponsored the big gathering annually since 1995, usually in Los Angeles, but canceled the event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and held a virtual version in 2021.

Last July, sponsors announced plans for a return to a physical event in June 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, speaking of a show that would be "recognizably epic" with publishers, developers, content creators and licensors.

But ReedPop's Kyle Marsden-Kish cited a lack of "playable demos" from interested companies, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

While the cancelation was "a difficult decision," Marsden-Kish said "we had to do what's right for the industry and what's right for E3," according to the paper.

