Statistics South Africa has confirmed and detailed the increases in prices of food amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Pioneer Foods manufacturers said there isn’t much it can do to prevent the increased prices of its products

Other food categories that have been affected include oil, white bread, fish, pasta and non-alcoholic beverages

The prices of some of South Africa’s most-loved staple foods, such as wheat and maize products, are set to soar.

This is according to Statistics South Africa, which published its latest consumer price index, revealing that although the annual headline inflation held steady at 5.7% in February 2022, the rising food and transport prices have continued to put upward pressure on the monthly rate.

While some food producers around the continent are seeking cheaper alternatives to wheat and maize amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the producer of White Star maize meal and Sasko bread, Pioneer Foods says it is unable to remove or substitute the grains in its products to keep prices down, Business Insider reports.

Russia and Ukraine control more than a quarter of the world's wheat exports. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected other food commodities too, through mechanisms that include higher oil prices which increased by +22.7% from last year.

Maize meal, white bread, and fish all registered large price increases too. Annual food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation continued to rise in February, with the rate increasing to 6.4% from 5.7% in January and 5.5% in December, Business Tech reports.

The publication also shared that in rand terms, a loaf of white bread was on average 69 cents more expensive in February than in January, up to R16.16 from R15.47.

“The other food category that recorded a sharp rise was fish, increasing by 2.3% between January and February. Within this category, tinned fish (excluding tuna) and frozen fish fingers recorded the largest monthly increases,” Stats SA said.

Source: Briefly News