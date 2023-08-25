The surge of delegates and tourists from the 15th Brics Summit has been good for businesses surrounding the Sandton Convention Centre

Restaurants and hotels have reported a spike in revenue during the week of the much-anticipated summit

The Gauteng Tourism Authority earlier projected that the summit would boost multiple industries in the province

JOHANNESBURG - Business is booming in Sandton, Johannesburg, and it is all thanks to the 15th Brics Summit.

The Brics Summit has boosted business for restaurants and hotels around the Sandton Convention Centre.

Source: Getty Images

The restaurants and hotels surrounding the Sandton Convention Centre are struggling to keep up with droves of delegates, tourists and delegates who have converged on Africa's wealthiest square mile for the summit.

The summit officially ended on Thursday, 24 August.

Sandton restaurants enjoy Brics boom

Restaurants like The Royal India, located on Maude Street, have had the pleasure of hosting ministers from Brazil and China. Rising to the occasion, The Royal India has tailored its offerings to suit the dignitaries' international taste buds, including wine tastings, SowetanLIVE reported.

The Eclipse restaurant at Hotel Sky Sandton was also abuzz as a result of the Brics Summit.

The restaurant is usually only operational between Tuesday and Saturday but opened the entire week after being swamped with bookings for private events.

Gauteng tourism predicts business boom

The boom in business aligns with the South African government's projections earlier in August that the summit would boost tourism revenue in Gauteng.

In a media statement, the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) stated that it had no doubt the province would be positively impacted by the influx of traffic from the summit.

GTA wrote:

"We are excited by the prospects of our visitors and delegates immersing themselves in our food and culinary experiences."

Brics to welcome 6 new members

In another story, Briefly News reported that with the Brics Summit nearing its end, President Cyril Ramaphosa made an important announcement about the expansion of the bloc.

During a press briefing with heads of state from India, China, Russia and Brazil, the president said the bloc agreed to extend an invitation to six countries to join Brics.

The Brics nations have all decided to welcome Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the bloc.

