London Tube workers suspend planned strikes

Workers on the London Underground on Tuesday suspended their latest round of strike action over pay and conditions after a breakthrough in talks.

Tube staff had been due to walk out on Wednesday and Friday, threatening to disrupt travel for millions of passengers, as it coincided with similar stoppages on the rail network.

But the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said the strike by 3,000 of its members had been suspended after "significant progress" in negotiations with bosses.

Talks to resolve the long-running dispute have been taking place between the two sides with the help of the conciliation service ACAS.

"RMT has managed to save key jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes," the union said.

"The significant progress means that key elements have been settled although there remains wider negotiations to be had in the job, pensions and working agreements dispute."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch hailed the development as vindication of "the unity and industrial power" of members.

Unions across the UK economy have held strike action since last year to push for better pay and conditions, due to the soaring cost of living.

On Tuesday, there were strikes by bus drivers, hospital doctors and radiographers, train drivers and refuse collectors.

The Conservative government, which is holding its annual conference this week, has insisted that union demands are unaffordable, as it tries to drive down inflation.

