Loadshedding has long been a frustrating issue for households and individuals in South Africa, causing disruptions to daily routines and essential activities.

As the electricity demand continues to rise, especially during winter when lighting, heating and other necessities are crucial, a reliable and convenient power solution becomes paramount.

Philip van den Berg uses his EcoFlow RIVER Pro, with two solar panels, all over his house. Images: Supplied by EcoFlow/ Philip van den Berg

EcoFlow, the leading provider of portable power stations, is here to offer a ray of hope and uninterrupted power. EcoFlow is making its reliable and innovative power stations even more accessible to the public.

South Africans can get up to 41% off on reliable and convenient portable power stations until 14 August.

Why choose EcoFlow?

EcoFlow’s portable power stations offer an excellent alternative to traditional generators and inverters, making them more suitable for families. Not only are they portable, but these stations make no noise, have no fuel emissions, require no maintenance and feature a convenient plug-and-play design.

The power stations also feature X-Stream’s patented charging technology, which ensures super fast charging speeds so you’re never left in the dark. In just one hour, an EcoFlow RIVER 2 or RIVER 2 Max power station can charge from 0% to 100% so that users can be prepared super fast between power outages.

This is five times faster than the average charging speed of competitors.

While other portable power stations are limited in what they can power up, the various range of EcoFlow devices can power almost anything, from essential to heavy-duty appliances such as TVs, laptops, fridges, kettles and more.

How have EcoFlow’s portable power stations helped South Africans?

Roland Straub had a group of 13 boys at his house earlier this year to watch the Manchester Derby when loadshedding hit.

“I ran out and got a RIVER Pro and managed to power our DSTV and 75” TV for the match. Needless to say, the United fans loved the result.”

Philip van den Berg took the first steps to go off-grid. In a post on EcoFlow’s group, Van den Berg wrote:

“For many years, I've been looking into loadshedding solutions, and just when the power cuts improve, I park the research, then start from scratch.

“A year later, we start to lose our sanity with frequent loadshedding. It's become evident that loadshedding is permanent and that electricity costs will continue to increase.”

Thanks to an engineering friend’s recommendation, Philip purchased the EcoFlow RIVER Pro unit with two solar panels and parallel connector cables, which have met their needs and beyond.

“Thanks, EcoFlow for helping me take the first step towards going off the grid.”

EcoFlow’s devices promise longevity, great warranties and are cost-effective

EcoFlow’s portable power stations, including the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series, feature LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) batteries with an impressive 3000-cycle lifespan, capable of lasting up to 10 years.

With EcoFlow's DELTA series, you can run major appliances during loadshedding. Image: Supplied by EcoFlow

This longevity is six times longer than the average battery lifetime, providing users with long-term reliability.

EcoFlow also offers a generous five-year warranty, making their RIVER 2 series the most cost-effective power backup option on the market.

EcoFlow offers convenience and versatility

EcoFlow portable power stations have numerous features and benefits that set them apart.

With EPS (emergency power supply) mode, these stations can automatically switch to battery power within 30 milliseconds of a power outage. The multiple output ports enable you to power numerous devices simultaneously, ensuring convenience for your entire household.

These stations can also be charged using various methods, including AC, solar and car chargers, providing flexibility in different situations.

To top it all off, the EcoFlow App allows for remote control and smart power station management.

EcoFlow’s devices on sale

EcoFlow portable RIVER 2 and the powerful DELTA series are now on sale until 14 August, saving you up to 41% and offering the best solutions for loadshedding.

With the EcoFlow RIVER 2, users can run a number of appliances at once, such as a light and a laptop. Image: Supplied by EcoFlow

1. RIVER 2:

Priced at an attractive R5,999 (original price R6,999), this entry-level portable power station is the best in its class

RIVER 2 offers a 256Wh capacity, 300W output (X-Boost 600W), and a remarkable charging time of 0-100% in just one hour.

Weighing only 3.5kg, it is lightweight and highly portable.

With its long-lasting LFP battery, the RIVER 2 is an ideal backup power solution

This device can power phones, laptops, speakers, lights, projectors, and Wi-Fi routers for extended periods.

2. DELTA:

For larger power needs, the DELTA is the perfect choice, with a free 160W solar panel, making it an incredible 41% off deal at R19,999.

With a capacity of 1260Wh and an output of 1800W (X-Boost 2400W), this power station can charge from 0-100% in just 1.6 hours.

The DELTA offers 11 outlets and can power appliances such as microwaves, hair dryers, electric kettles and rice cookers.

For more offers, please check on the EcoFlow official website.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company that aims to power a new world.

Since its establishment in 2017, EcoFlow has become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families worldwide.

With operational headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 2.5 million users in over 100 markets.

