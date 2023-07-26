The power grid remains strained, and it’s a fact that loadshedding is not going anywhere anytime soon. South Africans must gear up for loadshedding or be left in the dark.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

BLUETTI’s EB3A portable solar power station will keep your essential appliances running when the power is out. Images: Supplied by Bluetti

Source: UGC

It’s never been more critical to have a backup plan for when the power goes out, and the BLUETTI EB3A portable solar power station is the perfect solution.

BLUETTI EB3A is more than just a compact backup power station

The powerful 268Wh lithium-ion battery (LiFePO4 battery) in the EB3A can keep several devices such as laptops, phones, tablets, TVs and even small appliances running when the power is off.

This solar power station boasts an output power of 600W (1,200W surge), but it can also be recharged in many different ways, like via AC power, solar power or car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

BLUETTI EB3A features

The BLUETTI EB3A Boasts a LiFePO4 battery cell for long-term durability that ensures 2 500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity.

The EB3A only takes about 30 minutes to recharge to 80% capacity and 45 minutes to 100%.

You can remotely control and monitor the power consumption and charging status with a few clicks on your phone using the BLUETTI app.

The EB3A has a convenient handle for grab-and-go power whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Weighing just 4.6kg, the BLUETTI EB3A is portable and packs a massive punch for its compact size, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Having backup power has never been this easy. The EB3A is a portable, solar-powered, eco-friendly generator you can take virtually anywhere!

BLUETTI EB3A is powerful, versatile and user-friendly

The EB3A is the perfect power station for reliable, portable and powerful backup power on the go.

While the compact power station is the perfect solution for surviving loadshedding, it’s also ideal for camping, fishing and other outdoor activities.

Tips for using the Bluetti EB3A during loadshedding:

Plan and ensure you choose a power station that can power all your essential devices.

Regularly charge your EB3A so you aren’t left in the dark. One of the biggest benefits of the Bluetti device is that it can be charged via AC power, solar power or via car.

Only power the devices you need during loadshedding because this will help conserve energy and extend the life of your BLUETTI EB3A.

With a bit of planning, you can use the BLUETTI EB3A to stay safe and comfortable during loadshedding.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is an industry-leading energy storage company that delivers clean energy to empower communities and individuals.

With more than 10 years of research and innovation, BLUETTI expanded its reach to over 100 countries and gained the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

BLUETTI is already present in countries like North America, Asia, Europe and Australia, to name a few, and is now also available in South Africa.

The BLUETTI AC500, a modular power station that debuted in November 2022, eventually raised more than $12 million from 5 183 backers on the fundraising platform Indiegogo, breaking the world record for any portable power station fundraising event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News