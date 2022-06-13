A young woman is celebrating completing her Bachelor of Science in Engineering course with a first-class honours pass from Regional Maritime University

Monica Nancy Candny expressed how grateful she was to finally have completed her studies and encouraged others to dream big

Social media users were moved by the young woman’s success and were quick to congratulate her on the fantastic achievement

A young woman excitedly posted on social media about successfully obtaining her Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Engineering degree with flying colours from Regional Maritime University in Ghana.

Monica Nancy Candny, who obtained a first-class honours pass, said she was relieved to have finally completed her studies and thanked everyone who helped her on the long journey.

Young Monica Nancy Candny was so excited to have sailed through her studies at Regional Maritime University with an honours pass. Image: Monica Nancy Candny/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her post, the stunner also noted that people should not be afraid to dream big, explaining that the youth should be diligent with endeavours that they’re passionate about.

“Congratulations to me! Finally, I am leaving Regional Maritime University. The battle was not easy at all, but with God, all things are possible. Today, I have graduated with first-class honours in BSc Marine Engineering. Thanks to God, my family, my LinkedIn friends, my mentors and everyone who contributed to my success,” She added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Monica further noted that people should have the courage to pursue their goals and work hard to overcome small failures and obstacles.

“If you dream it, you can achieve it. If you have a passion for something, go and get it. Success is not final, and failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts,” she added.

Social media users wish the young maritime graduate well

Netizens flooded the comment section under the young babe’s post to wish her everything of the best in her new ventures.

Caroline Briandt-Coker wrote:

“Love this. Congratulations Monica Nancy Candny.”

Delisiwe Dludlu added:

“Heartfelt congratulations to you and your fellow graduates. Excellence is always a great thing to be sought-after. You attained it, very well done!”

Hyginus C. Okeke said:

“Congratulations Monica Nancy Candny. You're indeed made. #proudmoments”

Meet Africa's 1st female dredge master and global ship navigator, Captain Londy Ngcobo

In a previous story by Briefly News, non-profit organisation, Women Power Africa honoured Captain Londy Ngcobo after she became the first female Dredge Master and Global Ship Navigator in Africa. On its LinkedIn page, the organisation proudly spoke about her accomplishments and many talents.

This gifted queen makes it a habit to break glass ceilings and shine in traditionally male-dominated environments. The brilliant Londy also wears many hats, from Captain and businesswoman, to activist and leader.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News