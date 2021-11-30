Hot Momma Alert: Minnie Dlamini Looks Super Cool in Her Outfit, Celebs Agree

Media personality Minnie Dlamini Jones looks super cool in an outfit that allowed her to show off her abs

Mzansi celebs took to the TV presenter's comments section on social media and agreed that she's a hot momma

The likes of Zola Nombona, Ayanda Thabethe and Gert Johan Coetzee praised Minnie for being such a cool mom

Minnie Dlamini Jones served Mzansi flames on social media. The stunner posted snaps of herself rocking a super cool outfit and many agreed that she's a hot momma.

Minnie Dlamini described herself as a cool mom. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter and actress told her followers that she's not just a regular mom because she is stylish. She was showing her abs on the pics. Taking to Instagram recently, the star captioned her post:

"I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom."

Minnie Dlamini's celebrity friends took to her timeline on the photo-sharing app and agreed that she's a cool mother. Check out some of their comments below:

Zola Nombona said:

"Yasssssss hottie."

Roxy Burger wrote:

"You are 100 000% a cool mom."

Ayanda Thabethe commented:

"A hot mom."

Gert Johan Coetzee said:

"It’s the abs for me."

Zikhona Sodlaka said:

"Oh yes you are."

Tracey Lange added:

"No lies detected here."

