South African dancer and singer Kamo Mphela graced the Big Brother Mzansi stage with her presence and left peeps in awe

She performed her much-loved song Nkulunkulu on Big Brother Mzansi’s premiere, which was televised on Mzansi Magic

The local musician’s fans sang her praises applauding her on her energy, talent, looks and artistry

Saffas were left amazed at dancer and musician Kamo Mphela’s captivating performance on Big Brother’s Mzansi’s premiere on Sunday, 23 January.

Kamo Mphela put on an amazing performance during 'Big Brother's first episode on Sunday, 23 January. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The multitalented queen sang her hit Nkulunkulu, much to her fans’ delight. Amapiano musicians Ch’cco, Mellow and Sleazy were also part of the entertainment for the evening. Mphela also joined Ch’cco on stage for a performance of the viral hit, Nkao Tempela.

The third season of Big Brother Mzansi is hosted by South African actor Lawrence Maleka and promises to be a thrilling one. 18 housemates entered the house and the competition is tough as the first eviction show is set to take place Sunday 30 January at 6pm, The South African reported.

The show will broadcast 24/7 on DStv channel 198 with daily highlights from 11:30pm.

Although there are no official highlights of Mphela's performance on the Big Brother Mzansi stage, peeps who tuned into the show did not hold back their raving reviews.

Here are more reactions from online users showing Mphela some love on Twitter:

@PhilMphela reacted:

“Kamo Mphela’s team or management is working overtime. Every major event, she is performing! #BBMzansi.”

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

“#Kamo Mphela is actually a great performer appreciation to her she understood the assignment.”

@Thapelo_Ibeliev wrote:

“Kamo Mphela was exposed to us at a very young age and as she develops into a young woman now ppl still want to see that kamo the kid aowa bathong even Justin Bieber o godile #BBMzansi #Kamomphela.”

@Kamo_traviss replied:

“No but Kamo Mphela is a gorgeous gorgeous girl #BBMzansi.”

@jjsibbs said:

“Kamo Mphela’s performance was bomb Bomb haiii jealous down uyishayile uBaby girl #BBMzansi.”

@joy_zelda wrote:

“Kamo Mphela appreciation post. What a talent. Best performer ever.”

