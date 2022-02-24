Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is sharing more details about his ongoing messy divorce with ex-wife Palesa Mboweni

The Blood & Water star took to Instagram to urge his fans and followers to do their research and not to adhere to threats

Ka-Ncube's revelations come after reports that his wife who he married in 2015 and divorced after eight months lied to him about some investments

The Herd actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is tired of bottling up his feelings. The veteran actor who is going through a messy divorce with estranged wife Palesa Mboweni said he is ready to tell his story.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube shares his side of the story regarding his ongoing divorce case with Palesa Mboweni.Image: Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images/Getty Images and @sellomkn

Ka-Ncube took to social media to share that he regrets meeting and getting married to Mboweni. The two tied the knot in 2015 but called it quits only eight months after the wedding. Following their divorce, the court ruled that the actor and his ex-wife must share their estate in half.

Sunday World reports that Sello Maake Ka-Ncube found out the hard way that Mboweni was not honest about some of her investments. According to the publication, Palesa Mboweni lied to Ka-Ncube that she owned shares in a wine company. It was upon contacting the wine company to claim his 50% share from Mboweni's shares that he was told that she was not in any way affiliated with the Palesa Wines brand.

The actor went on a social media rant calling his ex-wife a con artist. According to TimesLive, Sello took to Instagram again to let his heart out. The report states that the actor said he was telling his story not only to warn others but to also reclaim his dignity back. He said:

“Let God be the judge ... The reputational damage that my ex-wife caused me is insane, I won't even mention the loss of revenue! God willing I'll have this matter resolved by end of March for now please allow me to vent, I have been silent for far too long.”

