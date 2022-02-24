Mobi Dixon and His Wife Celebrate the Birth of Their 2nd Child, Celebs React

Dance music producer Mobi Dixon and his wife are celebrating the birth of their second child who was born on Tuesday, 22 February

The musician posted a snap of himself rocking theatre scrubs while signing some documents in hospital where his wife gave birth to their second bundle of joy

The likes of DJ Shimza, other celebs and fans took to the star's comment section to congratulate him and his wife for welcoming their second son to the world

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mobi Dixon is a father again. The house music producer shared the good news on his timeline this week. The star revealed that he welcomed his son n Tuesday, 22 February.

Mobi Dixon and his wife have welcomed their second son to the world. Image: @mobidixon

Source: Instagram

The excited father and his wife now her two sons. His first-born is five years old. The club DJ reportedly shared that they'd been planning to expand their family but had to put their plans on hold when the Covid-19 hit the world.

Mobi Dixon took to his Instagram and shared a snap of himself rocking hospital scrubs. He was signing some documents on the pic. He captioned his post:

"New signing at Citrus Music. Tuesday 22.02.2022, second born. 1 in a million."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TshisaLIVE reports that the happy dad said he and his wife had wanted to have a sibling for his son Hlombe for a long time. He said they're really excited that Hlombe now has a playmate and younger brother.

Celebs and the star's fans took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate him.

DJ Shimza commented:

"Congratulations, bro."

manjazz_zee said:

"EmaTolweni. Congratulations Dlangamandla. Kiss mtshana wam for me."

verseless1 wrote:

"Shout out my bro. Congrats."

miss_mkiva commented:

"On the 2nd day of the week. Wow! Blessed."

inga_the_ginger said:

"Congratulations mtase. Blessings always."

unathi_mb added:

"Congratulations to you and the family."

Zenande Mfenyana shares advice for hopeful parents

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana has shared some sound advice for hopeful parents. The stunner, who gave birth a few months back, took to social media to warn those who are planning to have a baby to make sure that they have money.

The former Generations: The Legacy star shared that she has spent a lot of her hard-earned cash buying baby formula for her bundle of joy.

She shared that raising a kid requires a lot of cash to make sure that the baby is well-taken care of. Relating to her story, @Irischawane said:

"My daughter is 2yrs and 1 month, full of attitude. Refuses to drink Rooibos. Formula and nappies are destroying my pocket."

Source: Briefly News