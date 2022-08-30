Zoleka Mandela had social media users concerned about her health when she revealed that her cancer may have returned

The author took to her Instagram page to tell her followers that the tests she did have confirmed that she has cancer in her lungs and liver

The two-time breast cancer survivor said she is still waiting for more test results to see if she has cancer in her bones

Zoleka Mandela has revealed to her followers that she has been diagnosed with lung and liver cancer. The motivational speaker and author said she is still waiting for results to confirm whether or not she has bone cancer.

Zoleka Mandela has revealed that she was diagnosed with lung and liver cancer. Image: @zolekamandela.

Source: Instagram

Mandela raised South Africans' concern when she posted that she had undergone a series of tests and was scared that her cancer may have returned.

According to ZAlebs, the two-time cancer survivor took to her Instagram page to share an update with her fans. She said that tests have confirmed that she has cancer, and she is still waiting to find out if she has cancer beyond her ribs. Zoleka Mandela also thanked Mzansi for the outpouring of love. She wrote:

"Yesterday (29.08.2022) marked my official diagnosis, the CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my Bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity."

