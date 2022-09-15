Major League DJz have taken to the timeline to share a piece of crucial dating advice they live by daily

The Straata hitmakers says peeps should date within their job status and if they are not working then they should settle for an unemployed partner

South African netizens have rushed to their comments section to call out the famous duo with some sharing funny reactions by asking who among them tweeted the controversial advice

Major League DJz have become a hot topic on the timeline after sharing controversial dating advice.

Major League DJz has deleted a post dragging Mzansi single unemployed ladies. Image: @majorleaguedjz

The famous twins took to Twitter earlier this morning to mock unemployed single people looking for love. According to Major League, if someone is looking for love, they should look within their target market. The pair did not mince words when they stated:

"If you want a boyfriend that works, choose from your workplace and stop stressing us. Oh konje awusebenzi."

Major League DJz have since deleted the tweet after numerous people criticised them for their actions. At the time Briefly News checked, the comments ranged from shocked to curious about which of the Mbere twins posted the tweet.

Major League DJz share more dating advice

The DJz appear to be going through a sis Dolly phase, as they can't stop giving unwanted dating advice on the timeline. On Twitter, the DJz stated the following:

"Females with their own money don't care about anything except how you treat them. If you badly treat her,she'll leave."

On Twitter, Major League DJz shared the following post:

Major League DJz claim breaking the 75-hour DJ set world record was a walk in the park

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Major League DJz are extremely dedicated to their craft, which is why they consistently break world records.

Twins Banele and Bandile Mbere, who make up the celebrated music duo, announced on Twitter that they have completed their 75-hour Balcony Mix set. The DJs thanked their team for their unwavering support.

Speaking to Briefly News, Major League DJz said that while 75 hours may seem like a long time to some people, it was a breeze for them.

Source: Briefly News