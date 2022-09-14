Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to announce that he is at peace after deciding to live an honest life

This comes after the talented DJ was caught in a cheating scandal in 2021, which shocked many South Africans

The celebrity appears to be leading a quiet life now that he has opened an online store for Milani Wines and is concentrating on his family

Everything appears to be going according to plan in Prince Kaybee's life, especially since launching an online store for his wine brand Milani wine.

Taking to Twitter, the Club Controller hitmaker expressed his satisfaction with his life, writing:

"Life is so much more smoother when there’s nothing to hide, bliss❤️"

Prince Kaybee's previous cheating scandal

According to IOL, the Fetch Your Life DJ was involved in a cheating scandal in 2021. A woman named Hazel Mahazard leaked screenshots of Prince Kaybee's direct messages, which contained inappropriate content between Prince Kaybee and a lady named Eurica. There were even naked pictures exchanged between the two.

After everything was revealed online, the Free State-born DJ apologised publicly to his mother and girlfriend Zola Mhlongo. He admitted his mistakes, saying:

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Hazel has since apologised and deleted the controversial post.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Kabelo for the posts, and any damage that the last picture may have caused to his dignity, public image, personal life and his businesses."

