South Africans who had purchased tickets to attend Justin Bieber's Justice world tour will get a full refund following the show's cancellation

The Intentions singer recently announced that he is putting the show on hold to focus on his health

Big Concerts confirmed that the Canadian singer's SA concerts scheduled for Cape Town on 28 September and one in Johannesburg on 1 October have been cancelled

Justin Bieber's highly anticipated South African concerts have been cancelled. The cancellation of the shows scheduled for Cape Town on 28 September and one in Johannesburg on 1 October comes following the singer's growing concerns about his health.

The cancellation comes just days after the star announced that he was putting the tour on hold for the second time due to his bad health.

Taking to his Instagram page, the multi-award-winning singer said the six-hour-long show in Brazil took a toll on him, hence the decision to pause again. He wrote:

"After resting and consulting my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio (de Janeiro), and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realised that I need to prioritise my health right now.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

According to News24, Big Concerts confirmed that the star's South African leg of the tour has been cancelled. Bieber was scheduled to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg n 28 September and 1 October, respectively. In a statement issued by the organisers, those who bought tickets will get full refunds. Part of the statement read:

"All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action."

