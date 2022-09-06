Major League DJz took to social media to announce that they have completed their 75-hour DJ set successfully

Despite what many Mzansi people believe, the twins told Briefly News that finishing the set was actually a breeze

South African internet users have flocked to the talented DJs' comments section to praise them for breaking the world record

Major League DJz have successfully finished the Balcony Mix Xperience. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Major League DJz are extremely dedicated to their craft, which is why they consistently break world records.

Twins Banele and Bandile Mbere, who make up the celebrated music duo, announced on Twitter that they have completed their 75-hour Balcony Mix set. The DJs thanked their team for their unwavering support.

On, Twitter, Major League DJz shared the following magnetic post:

Speaking to Briefly News, Major League DJz said that while 75 hours may seem like a long time to some people, it was a breeze for them.

"We are used to throwing events. Major League Gardens was one of them, so doing such a small one was a walk in the park."

The DJs did acknowledge that there were preparations, particularly physical ones because they needed to maintain a good mood throughout the set.

"We didn't drink alcohol and (eat) meat for a month leading up to the show and did some leg work in the gym so our legs don't give in when we're djing."

For the time being, Major League DJs have no plans to host a large event. They told Briefly News new music can however be expected by their devoted fans.

"Now, we are focusing on music and bridging the gap with the sound across the world."

Mzansi peeps react to Major League DJz' post

@LameBoyVerx said:

"Hosting dope events on a Sunday should be banned."

@KemoTseki__ wrote:

"This can only be possible I'm South Africa, my people love groove ."

@TizaSimphiwe shared:

"The advantage of 2 in 1."

@LungaSibanyoni4 posted:

"This is history indeed champions "

@jeffpesos__ replied:

"How? 75 hours straight no sleep?"

@crackhouz added:

"Keep rising"

