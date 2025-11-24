Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina recently revealed that she wants to leave Nigeria

The controversial star shared a video on social media, sharing that she's waiting to get her papers sorted for her to leave the country

Many netizens were stunned by Adetshina's revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Chidimma reveals that she wants to leave Nigeria. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Chidimma, seems to be undecided about her plans. The controversial beauty queen recently dropped a bomb on social media, leaving many netizens with mixed emotions regarding her "new" plan.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, Adetshina's fan club account posted a video of her revealing that she wants to leave Nigeria as soon as her legal papers are sorted out. She also mentioned that she wanted to enter Big Brother, but her manager refused, sharing that Chidimma was still Miss Universe Nigeria.

"Nigeria was really great for me, like the eight/seven months that I stayed there were amazing, I still feel like there’s more to unleash in Nigeria like there’s so many opportunities there, it’s insane, I also wanted to do big brother next but my manager was like no I can’t do it because you’re still miss Universe Nigeria," she said.

This isn't the first time Adetshina has made headlines on social media, as she caused a buzz after she returned to South Africa in November 2025; however, she found herself being dragged by Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chidimma wanting to leave Nigeria

Shortly after the star revealed that she wants to leave Nigeria on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@nefs_nefale said:

"Don’t come back to South Africa, please."

@Emily02763804 wrote:

"My dear, you need to be prepared for Big Brother. It's a great platform; it's also a very toxic platform. You need to be ready, and people will be rooting for you. Just be yourself, be sweet be yourself be fashionable, don't gossip because you will definitely do well."

@maile_shima commented:

"There are a lot of opportunities there, but you had to risk it all to leave those opportunities behind, the biggest joke ever."

@xuserSince1900 replied:

"She knows she won’t get back any papers, why did she come back here first place?"

@Flyingkisse responded:

"My African sister, you will never recover from being chased away from South Africa. People who arrived in 1652 are still kicking and screaming just to be South Africans."

@Jose8206547555 mentioned:

"This girl and her mom must pay for messing with someone’s life. She thinks all this is a joke. Listen to her properly, she does not even know where she is now, or she is fooling us again."

Chidimma Adetshina reveals her plans on social media. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina continues to enjoy Cape Town amid drama

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is blocking out the noise and is living her best life in South Africa. Despite growing calls to have her deported, Chidimma could not be bothered, and she is still enjoying the country.

Taking to her X (Twitter) page, Chidimma shared photos and videos of her indulging in cocktails in Cape Town, to working out at the gym. The posts sparked worry online, with some trolls still looking for answers from the Department of Home Affairs regarding Chidimma and her mother's identity fraud case.

Source: Briefly News