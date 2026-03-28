Anele Mdoda has reacted to the salary of a Woolworths impending CEO, jokingly asking if it is too late for her to study towards the profession

It has been brought to light that Sam Ngumeni stands to get R100M share incentive as the newly appointed CEO, and Mzansi is talking

Social media users had plenty to say after Anele Mdoda's reaction to the viral Woolworths CEO news

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Anele Mdoda was shocked at a Woolies CEO salary. Image: BusinessXplan

Source: Instagram

947 radio personality Anele Mdoda was shocked to learn about the salary of an impressive Woolworths CEO.

Sam Ngumeni had set tongues wagging after his salary and salary goals were revealed as the newly appointed CEO at the popular retail store.

How much will the Woolworths CEO earn?

According to @BusinessXplain, the incoming CEO, Sam Ngumeni, who has 30 years of experience at the company, must reach the stipulated financial goals in five years to get the R100m share incentives.

Anele Mdoda was stunned to learn about the Woolies CEO's salary. Image: BusinessDay

Source: Instagram

"NEW CEO COULD GET R100M. Woolworths has offered incoming CEO Sam Ngumeni a massive R100-million share incentive, but there is a catch. To collect the full amount by 2031, he must double the current share price and deliver huge profit growth. This "all-or-nothing" deal is rare in South Africa because it requires a total turnaround of the company's recent performance. Unlike the previous boss, Ngumeni will only get paid if he hits these tough financial goals. With 30 years at the firm, the board is betting he can return the retailer to its former glory and reward shareholders," the report reads.

Reacting to the news, Mdoda boldly said, "What did he study, and is it too late for me to study the same same?"

Mzansi offers mixed reactions to the new CEO's salary:

@MadiBoity reacted:

"The previous CEO was white, but the black one must do the impossible before he gets what the previous white got. The SA Corporate sector is full of jokes."

@DDT_PM asked:

"But markets are tough, and there is stiff competition now. How are they meticulously expecting him to hit all or nothing of those targets? They are setting him up for failure for the next five years."

@DjMsewa said:

"Do Woollies have Uber Eats? If not, they will not catch up!! That is where the money is, and the market is going. Changing CEOs won't help them in this competitive market. They need to be innovative to penetrate the new AI-Driven market."

@SAPresidentZA stated:

"This is good news for Woolworths employees if all goes well, and also can be bad news for consumers or customers, as prices might not favour them as time goes on."

@Kane_GM9 asked:

"Why are they telling us? They wanna call black people failures if he doesn't rescue their sinking Titanic? We see them."

@Dashin57 stated:

"If it were a white man, they were going to give him R1bn, R100M can be done within a year."

@bonolo79 added his opinion:

"The apparel, footwear and homewear side needs a proper strategy. Foods are obviously doing well, while I think Beauty is not too bad. Assortments are basic, not necessarily speaking to the majority of the population. Also not sure if I want to, but fashion down the aisle."

Anele Mdoda's father to welcome newborn

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe 'Pat' Mdoda, is rumoured to become a father again.

The Eastern Cape businessman got married to a young woman named Noxolo Zinyana in a private traditional ceremony, and they are allegedly expecting.

Source: Briefly News