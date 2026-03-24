Anele Mdoda, now Anele Mgudlwa's father, Patilizwe 'Pat' Mdoda, is rumoured to become a father again

The Eastern Cape businessman got married to a young woman named Noxolo Zinyana in a private traditional ceremony

Social media erupted following reports that Anele Mdoda's father and his wife are expecting their first baby together

Anele Mdoda’s Father, Patilizwe Mdoda and his young wife, Noxolo Zinyana, are expecting. Image: Zintathu, JoziTube

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Anele Mdoda's father and his young wife are reportedly expecting.

Anele Mdoda's dad is going to be a father again

Social media was abuzz when it was revealed that Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, is going to be a father again.

According to BuzzLife News, Pat Mdoda and his young wife, Noxolo Zinyana, who is allegedly 37 years younger than Anele, are expecting their first baby together.

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The couple made things official in October 2023, when they got married traditionally. They were surrounded by family and friends, who joined the Mdoda family as they welcomed their new stunning bride.

The news was allegedly announced by Nxolo, who also shared pregnancy photos on her Instagram account. She captioned her post, "Yesterday we cried at your feet on our knees seeking your face for answers, but today we testify of your greatness, Lord. Thank you, Lord, for the precious life you have knitted together within me. I bring this baby to You, asking for Your divine hand of protection and guidance to cover us, oh Lord."

The news blog claimed that people surrounding the couple welcomed the news with positivity. They quoted a source saying, "Surprisingly, Anele has taken the news in stride."

"Insiders say the couple is over the moon about their growing family. For Pat, this marks a new chapter after losing his first wife to pancreatic cancer more than a decade ago."

This will allegedly be Pat's fifth child, in addition to Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Mdoda as he is also a father to Unathi and Zamalisa Mdoda.

Mzansi reacts to Pat's baby news

This wonderful news was received well, even on social media, as people congratulated the couple. Ofcourse there were some negative comments. Below are the mixed responses:

@Thee_mademoisel said:

"The child is going to be Anele and Thembisa’s kids Aunt/Uncle, despite being younger than them."

@ShweleNgelosi asked:

"The Mdodas need to stop wasting our time and drop that reality show. This is TV gold moss."

@TheRealKatLog stated:

"Congratulations to them. From what I see, their dad never married and took care of them after the passing of their mom. They're all grown now. It is his turn to be happy."

Anele Mdoda sparks pregnancy rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda sparked speculation that she is pregnant after sharing photos from the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), where she was one of the hosts

Anele added fuel to the rumours after responding to a fan on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 15 March 2026, after posting a picture of a beer

Source: Briefly News